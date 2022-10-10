10 Best Apps To Improve Your Mental Health

Best Apps For Mental Health

You can take good care of your physical fitness by exercising, eating healthy food, sleeping well, and ensuring you are always hydrated. It’s also vital to take care of your emotional wellbeing. You can do this by understanding that like physical health, you need to care for your mental health and there’s some apps to help you do that.

Checking your fitness App On your Smart Watch

Take Good Care Of Your Mental Health

It’s good to start with ways to cultivate healthy activities such as meditation and mindfulness being part of your daily routine and may require scheduling an appointment with a therapist, writing, connecting with a buddy, lighting candles and reading a good book, or just napping.

Numerous apps for mental health will give you a wealth of ideas, including exercises, and ways to help you manage your stress management. There are also apps available to assist with both general mental health problems and specialised conditions.

10 Best Apps For Mental Health

Best Overall

Moodkit

Price: $6.99

MoodKit was created by two clinical psychologists and focuses on cognitive behavioural therapy concepts and procedures. It has over 200 tasks to assist you to improve your mood and modify your anxious feelings.

A diary option is included to assist you to keep track of your mood, negative thoughts, and stress management.

Best for therapy

Talkspace

Price: Starting at $69 per week

Talkspace provides you with immediate access to a mental health specialist. This app will give you access to assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can contact your therapist in the Talkspace chat area at any time. You may also plan live-stream sessions with them.

Best for meditation

Headspace

Price: $12.99 per month or $69.99 per year

Headspace is a meditation software that helps you live a more mindful life. This kind of app is for ideal for improving your mental health and provides a variety of meditations ranging from 3 to 20 minutes in length for both new and seasoned users.

Meditation has several advantages, such as stress reduction, anxiety, increased self-awareness and ability to focus, and even reduced age-related memory loss. Meditation is definitely worthwhile to try for helping you feel calmer.

There are stand-alone meditations on the app for when you need a break, as well as extended courses focusing on further education in mindfulness. A few of the topics covered in these classes are getting a better night’s sleep, overcoming cravings, and learning the fundamentals of mindfulness.

Best for stress

iBreathe

Price: Free

iBreathe is a stress-relieving tool that helps you practice deep breathing using a simple interface. Relaxation techniques such as deep breathing is designed to help lessen feelings of tension and anxiety.

The app allows users to practice deep breathing exercises at their own pace.

To get the most out of the benefits of deep breathing exercises, you can configure the app to alert you at regular intervals to remind you to practice more.

Best for anxiety

MindShift CBT

Price: Free

MindShift CBT was designed to alleviate anxiety using CBT strategies to modify thoughts and behaviour. The application promises to assist with anxiety, panic attacks, perfectionism, social anxiety, and phobias.

A number of features, such as brief meditations, thinking diaries, coping cards, and exercises, are included to help users confront their concerns, alter their beliefs, and cultivate good habits.

Best for addiction

Quit That!

Price: Free

Quit That! is a program that assists individuals in overcoming addictions and behaviours. This kind of app helps you to keep track of your behaviour so that you may successfully give up smoking, drinking alcohol, using drugs, or even drinking too much coffee.

Anyone struggling with a more severe addiction, it’s important to seek medical or professional assistance.

Using this application, you are able to keep a record of as many routines as you like, as well as the amount of time that has passed since you stopped and the amount of money that you have spared as a result of your abstinence.

Best for boosting your mood

Happify

Price: Free version | $139.99 per year | $14.99 per month | $449.99 lifetime for full access

Happify is designed to help you improve your disposition by encouraging you to play games. Techniques from positive psychology and cognitive behavioural therapy are included in the design of the exercises.

The application gives you access to a variety of games that can improve your performance in a variety of areas, including:

Overcoming the effects of stress

Contributing to the success of your career

Obtaining a state of mindfulness through the practice of meditation

Overcoming unproductive or detrimental beliefs

Increasing one’s own self-confidence

Happify is available in both free and premium-priced editions. Playable games and limited amounts of data are available in the free edition.

Best for sleep

Calm

Price: $14.99 per month | $69.99 per year

The Calm app helps you practice mindfulness with guided meditations, breathing exercises, and other relaxing activities. It provides routines to help you unwind, release tension, and cope with stress more effectively. As a result, you might be able to get to sleep more quickly and have a more restful slumber.

Stories from the worlds of travel, wildlife, and nonfiction are just a few of the many available on the popular app. Several stories have famous people narrating them. The program also includes an extensive music collection with a variety of relaxing, ambient, and nature-inspired tracks.

Best for drinking less alcohol

Reframe

Price: Starting at $7.99 per month or $39.99 per year

Reframe offers tools and support to help alcoholics cut back on their consumption or give up the habit altogether. You may also use it if you wish to take a drinking break, review your drinking patterns, or determine why you drink. The app encourages you to adopt wholesome routines that might improve your physical and emotional health.

The science of neuroscience and cognitive behaviour therapy form the basis of Reframe’s 120-day approach for changing undesirable habits. Meditation, introspective writing, and mindfulness activities are all a part of this program as a means of taming appetites and making sense of emotions.

You will find a community of people who understand what you’re going through, and you’ll be able to learn more about the science behind addiction.

Best for quitting alcohol

I Am Sober

Price: Free version | $4.99 per month | $49.99 per year

When it comes to giving up alcohol, I Am Sober aims to help you track your sobriety. Achieving your objectives and staying sober requires you to become aware of your personal triggers, to notice trends, and to establish positive routines. It provides a withdrawal schedule so that you are aware of what to anticipate.

Using I Am Sober is designed to keep a log of your sober days, set goals, and keep yourself accountable. You may also get inspiration, motivation, and support by joining their community.

