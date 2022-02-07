I get sick in the stomach when I read about teenagers taking their own lives after extensive online bullying. The Internet is a great place to learn, to be entertained, to share and communicate, but not a place for bullying. Children and young people are increasingly gaining access to the internet via their mobiles, yet only a very small percentage have discussed cybersafety with their parents.
Cyber Bullying Tips
I hope these 21 powerful tips to prevent kids from cyberbullying – this is a guide with useful tips to encourage safe practices on the internet.
- Do not respond to any cyberbullying message, block the person and tell a trusted person.
- When you are upset, walk away from your computer or your smartphone.
- Do not write anything against another person, one day you will regret it but it will be too late.
- Do not share with anyone (except parents) your passwords, your BFF is not an exception.
- Tell people if you spot cyberbullying.
- Never do a rudie nudie on Internet, one day you will have a job, a wife, a husband and kids.
- Always keep in mind that anything you put on the Internet such as a photo, video, text, comment or document is recorded forever, even after deleting them.
- Keep personal information private, the more information someone has about you, the more easily they can bully you.
- Think before you click, always check what you are sending before you send it, think about it from the recipient’s point of view.
- Use good etiquette and respect yourself and the feelings of others.
- Learn how to block and report other profiles on sites like Facebook and Twitter.
- Make a habit of logging out of your email or social networks when you’re finished.
- Restrict your privacy settings on Facebook and protect your tweets.
- Pick your friends carefully – only accept friend requests from people you know in real life.
- It’s ok not to like or get on with someone but that doesn’t mean you are allowed to say hurtful things to them.
- Don’t send a message to someone else when you’re angry – wait until you’ve calmed down and had time to think. Once you’ve sent it, you can’t take it back.
- If you have been a victim of cyberbullying or any form of bullying, don’t keep it to yourself, talk to an adult you can trust.
- Adults have more power and control than you, they can help you.
- Discuss cyber safety with your parents.
- If you have nothing nice to say then don’t say it.
- If your boyfriend/girlfriend broke up with you, do not revenge on Facebook or Twitter.
Please leave a comment if you find this article interesting.