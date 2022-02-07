21 Powerful Tips to Prevent Kids From Cyberbullying

Frederique Bros
on February 8, 2022
I get sick in the stomach when I read about teenagers taking their own lives after extensive online bullying. The Internet is a great place to learn, to be entertained, to share and communicate, but not a place for bullying. Children and young people are increasingly gaining access to the internet via their mobiles, yet only a very small percentage have discussed cybersafety with their parents.

I hope these 21 powerful tips to prevent kids from cyberbullying – this is a guide with useful tips to encourage safe practices on the internet.

  1. Do not respond to any cyberbullying message, block the person and tell a trusted person.
  2. When you are upset, walk away from your computer or your smartphone.
  3. Do not write anything against another person, one day you will regret it but it will be too late.
  4. Do not share with anyone (except parents) your passwords, your BFF is not an exception.
  5. Tell people if you spot cyberbullying.
  6. Never do a rudie nudie on Internet, one day you will have a job, a wife, a husband and kids.
  7. Always keep in mind that anything you put on the Internet such as a photo, video, text, comment or document is recorded forever, even after deleting them.
  8. Keep personal information private, the more information someone has about you, the more easily they can bully you.
  9. Think before you click, always check what you are sending before you send it, think about it from the recipient’s point of view.
  10. Use good etiquette and respect yourself and the feelings of others.
  11. Learn how to block and report other profiles on sites like Facebook and Twitter.
  12. Make a habit of logging out of your email or social networks when you’re finished.
  13. Restrict your privacy settings on Facebook and protect your tweets.
  14. Pick your friends carefully – only accept friend requests from people you know in real life.
  15. It’s ok not to like or get on with someone but that doesn’t mean you are allowed to say hurtful things to them.
  16. Don’t send a message to someone else when you’re angry – wait until you’ve calmed down and had time to think. Once you’ve sent it, you can’t take it back.
  17. If you have been a victim of cyberbullying or any form of bullying, don’t keep it to yourself, talk to an adult you can trust.
  18. Adults have more power and control than you, they can help you.
  19. Discuss cyber safety with your parents.
  20. If you have nothing nice to say then don’t say it.
  21. If your boyfriend/girlfriend broke up with you, do not revenge on Facebook or Twitter.

Avatar
By Frederique Bros

Frederique Bros is a contributor for Women Love Tech. Frederique, who launched the website, has more than ten years in multimedia, graphic and web design. Born in France, she lives in Sydney with her French Bulldog Oscar.

