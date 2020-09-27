3 Wrap Dress Fashion Labels to Add to Your Wardrobe

I’d love to fill up my wardrobe full of wrap dresses. They are super practical, easy to wash and clean and look flattering on all body types.

If you are new to this style of dress, here’s a handy video on how to wrap dress:

By Samantha Melbourne

Samantha heads up this amazing brand. The brand emphasises bold colours and prints – they are the type of dress you put on for a party or when you want compliments.

They are super flattering and promise to make you look effortlessly gorgeous. The brand is passionate about body positivity so you’ll be pleased to know they stock sizes from 6 to 22. The dresses are Melbourne made and designed. https://www.bysamantha.net/

Karina Dresses

My stylish mother recommended Karina Dresses to me. These are an amazing American brand that have been in business for over 10 years. They have mastered the dress – so you might even be tempted to purchase a couple at a time. Even better they have dresses with pockets (to store your smartphone).

The patterns change with the seasons and there are regular sales. If you aren’t sure where to start, then the Karina Classics range has a range of perfect staples that will be ideal for minimalists or capsule collections (think solid navy and black).

The sizes range from XXS to 4XL. The dresses can be bought with sleeves (3/4, short or long) and sleeveless. Then you can also select dresses that fall above the knee, below the knee and knee lenth.

U.S. customers receive packages within 2-3 days from ship date. If you need to return or exchange? they offer free return shipping labels. https://www.karinadresses.com/

Next is one of my favourite British brands with an online shop that delivers to many countries around the world. When you head the to Next website, just click on Women, then dresses and then you’ll find a button for ‘Wrap Dresses’. You can then browse, or click on a more specific search to see only Midi, Maxi, Short Sleeve, Long Sleeve, Animal Print and Floral dresses. Use the left-hand side navigation to refine the search even more with size, use, brand, colour, length, pattern, price etc.

There is a size conversion chart, but I find it’s always best to remeasure before ordering anything from overseas. I’m not a fan of ordering shoes and pants without trying them on, but my friends happily order all sort of fashion items online. https://www.next.co.uk/

Here are some ideas from fashion experts on how to style your wrap dresses:

If you are clever at sewing and own a sewing machine, you may like to consider sewing your own wrap dress:

