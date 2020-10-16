4 Ways to Earn Money with Facebook for Creators

There are four main ways you can turn your Facebook pages into money earners. At the moment these are in-stream ads, brand collaborations, fan subscriptions and stars.

First of all, you’ll need to set up your Facebook page and your content needs to follow Facebook’s Monetization Standards. Each monetization tool has additional requirements. You will also need to be the Page admin before applying.

Facebook for Creators – In-Stream Ads

In-stream ads are short ads inserted into your qualifying videos. You need to at least 18 years old, and your page must have over 10,000 followers. The ads are automatically placed and you’ll be able to view insights and statistics to improve your content. https://www.facebook.com/creators/tools/in-stream-ads

Facebook for Creators – Brand Collaborations

Brand Collaborations with Facebook allow you to earn money via brand deals. Your page must have over 1,000 followers and additional criteria.

You can manage your Instagram Branded content here as well. Your account must meet the following requirements: public and currently active, professional account (either a business account or creator account), 10,000 plus followers, and no history of content violations. https://www.facebook.com/creators/tools/brand-collabs-manager

Women Love Tech Facebook page

Facebook for Creators – Fan Subscriptions

Fan subscriptions (also called Fan Subs) are recurring monthly subscriptions. This allows you to plan out your content and is ideal for educational pages. You can also use this feature to reward your most loyal fans with exclusive deals, content and more.

To set up a Fan Subscription your page must have 10,000 followers or 250+ return viewers and in the last 60 days either 50,000 post engagements or 180,000 watch minutes. https://www.facebook.com/creators/tools/fan-subs

Facebook for Creators – Stars in Live Videos

Stars allow you to earn money when you connect with your fans during a live video. It’s a simple one star equals one cent (so you’re going to need quite a few followers). https://www.facebook.com/creators/tools/stars

Please note: Facebook Monetization tools are limited to some countries and outside of these countries, they continue to be invitation-only.

Canva templates for Facebook Shops

About Facebook for Creators

The Facebook Creator Studio is a creator’s best friend! This product brings together all the tools you need to effectively post, manage, monetize and measure content across all your Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts and helps you take advantage of new features and monetization opportunities you may be eligible for. We’re expanding our video insights to include Live and Stars performance, and we added a new Video Details Explorer dashboard, which includes Traffic Sources Insights for each video. We’ve also added hourly metrics for the first 48 hours after a video is published and to help you better understand the value of engaging in conversations, we’re introducing Comment Insights.

The Creator Studio app from Facebook is now available for download on iOS and Android devices! Our new app allows you to manage your Facebook Page content and connect with your audience whenever, wherever. https://www.facebook.com/creators