Instagram is one of the fastest growing social media platforms out there. And with billions of photos shared, it’s also a great source of travel inspiration (and a lot of selfies!) On Instagram, I primarily follow other travel bloggers to learn about new places and see incredible photos. So, I thought I’d round up a few of my favourite travel Instagram accounts – the ones that will make you want to book a plane ticket for your next holiday. The best part? They’re all run by women.

5 Amazing Travel Instagram Accounts To Follow Right Now

Instagram Feeds to Fuel Your Wanderlust

Mister Weekender – Despite its name, this travel blog is not just for the guys! Run by Sydney-sider Jaharn Giles, Mister Weekender features gorgeous natural landscapes. If you want to see inspiring waterfalls, relaxing beach settings and outdoor adventures, Mister Weekender is for you!

The Blonde Abroad – This California girl is inspiring solo female travellers everywhere with her fun, casual style and luxurious getaways. The Blonde Abroad is a great mix of travel and fashion photos proving that blondes really do have more fun.

Get Lost With Jackie – This account is all about bright colours – colours vibrant enough to make even a sandwich look like a piece of art. Get Lost With Jackie uses her ‘views and hues’ images to show followers unique perspectives from her travels.

yTravel Blog – Life is an adventure for yTravel Blog’s husband and wife duo Caz and Craig. They’ve recently finished up an 18 month road trip across Australia with their two young girls and they love sharing their photos and tips to make travelling with kids a bit more fun for the whole family.

The Travel Crumb – The Travel Crumb’s images make you feel as if you’re right there, exploring the world. By placing herself in all of her images, The Travel Crumb’s founder Nancy gives followers a better sense of what it’s like to be a global jetsetter.

If you want to get more Likes and Comments on your travel photos, here are a few final tips:

– Try using filters to spice up your images.

– Mayfair is the Instagram filter with the most Likes and Comments.

– Look for blue skies and seas.

– Photos that use blue as a main colour receive 24% more likes.

– Smile and say cheese! Instagram posts with faces were 38% more likely to receive like than ones without.