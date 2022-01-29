5 Apps That Help You Scale Your Business

So, you’re an entrepreneur. Your dream is to scale your business — and you’re doing everything you can to boost productivity.

In this ever-advancing technological age, it’s important to take into account the benefits of using technology to one’s advantage. Today, plenty of apps have been created to lend entrepreneurs a helping hand when it comes to managing their businesses.

Apps have gained much popularity over the years. The average American adult was found to spend 88% of their total mobile phone screen time inside applications in 2021. And indeed, plenty of businesses rely just as heavily on apps. Entrepreneurs today recognize that these apps give easier solutions when it comes to organizing business affairs and communicating with their team members effectively.

Today, there are a variety of apps to choose from. But here are some of the more popular, reliable apps you could look at if you’re planning to scale your business or boost your business’ productivity.

When running a business, project management is key. An entrepreneur is often faced with numerous tasks coming from different aspects of running their business. And when there are other people on the team, proper organization is non-negotiable.

That’s why having a reliable project management app goes a long way. Asana gaining more popularity these days. It allows its users the ability to track their workload via to-do lists and sends scheduled reminders for things like due dates or business events. Images from other apps can also be shared on Asana. One is also able to keep tabs on what their colleagues are working on through this app.

Asana is also highly applicable for just about any type of business, regardless of how niche a business is. For example, Robin Rivera, CEO of Robin Rivera Global who specializes in offering training for spiritual healers and coaches, relies heavily on this app.

Photo credit: Robin Rivera, with permission

In short, Asana comes in handy for just about anybody who needs to get their business organized.

While we’re on the topic of organizing tasks, Done is also a great app for entrepreneurs to keep themselves focused on their tasks. Simple, stylish, and convenient, Done is a habit tracker that works way better than a pencil and a yellow pad would.

This app is another one that Robin Rivera recommends, and she’s not the only one. Many are flocking to Done to keep track of their work habits. One simply has to set a goal to be accomplished each day, week, or month. Bad habits like procrastination can also be tracked and eventually broken with the help of this app.

As Mark Twain once said: “A habit cannot be tossed out the window; it must be coaxed down the stairs a step at a time.”

Tracking one’s habits push productivity to the next level. By providing a habit tracking system that’s convenient enough to use, Done allows its users to motivate themselves with their own progress.

FreshBooks is another one of those apps that have garnered much love from business owners. It provides plenty of features such as contact management, project management, client portal, and expense tracking tools.

And, perhaps most significantly, FreshBooks helps to generate invoices for a business’ clients.

This app works a little bit like one’s pocket accountant. Of course, every boss shares a common duty: to pay their employees. It is the law, after all. And getting the books in order is a little bit of a hassle. FreshBooks allows employees to track their working hours. It also makes billing simple.

So it’s no wonder why FreshBooks has received lots of love. If you’re an entrepreneur who struggles with straightening out accounting affairs, perhaps FreshBooks is the app for you.

Yes, you read it right. TikTok is a social media app that can help scale one’s brand in a somewhat unique way.

Social media has become increasingly important in today’s day and age. Where connectivity and reaching target audiences are imperative, social media helps to bridge that gap between a brand and its consumers.

TikTok has especially gained much popularity in recent years. Its short-form, video-sharing features give its users a platform to promote just about anything. This is where brands, entrepreneurs, and content creators everywhere have garnered much profit.

Rapper Lil Nas X is a prime example of just how well social media works in one’s favor. He rose to fame via the viral hit song ‘Old Town Road’. But before it started playing on the radio, Lil Nas X uploaded the original version of this country-trap song on TikTok. He also attached with it a TikTok challenge, which many people took up.

Shortly after, the song went viral on the app. The rest is history.

This is how TikTok can be used to a brand’s advantage: by showing people what a brand is all about. Many companies recognize the need for social media exposure and currently use TikTok as a marketing tool. With its highly effective algorithm and automatic filters, engagement can be driven with the help of this app.

Every entrepreneur needs a platform for content management, advertising, and marketing. This is where Hubspot steps in.

This app provides the aforementioned services and has been voted by many as one of the best CRM (customer relationship management) software on the market. It offers a relatively comprehensive free plan with ample features that allow entrepreneurs to manage up to a million contacts. It also offers scalable tools where customer service, sales, marketing, and operations are involved. Solutions and payment plans are offered with the ability to grow alongside one’s business, so the size of one’s business shouldn’t be a concern.

And besides all the aforementioned pros, just the fact that it’s easy to navigate and offers excellent customer support is enough to place Hubspot at the top when it comes to CRM software.