Robyn Foyster
on September 4, 2022
Yoga and tai chi

Exercise on your own doesn’t have to be a hassle. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a die-hard runner, a yoga devotee, or an HIIT aficionado; there are tons of fitness apps for that. Because we live in a technology age, in a matter of moments, you can transform your mobile phone into a fitness coach. Browse through our rundown of the best free fitness apps, as well as the reasons why you should get them as soon as possible.

Why They Are Must-Haves?

Increasing your motivation and providing you with new sources of inspiration throughout your workouts might be possible if you use the top free fitness apps. Thankfully, many modern applications now include a forum or chat room for users to connect with one another and exchange thoughts and opinions.

Furthermore, you can be certain that there is an app created just for you and your preferred method of working up a sweat at the gym. The number of awesome fitness apps is almost infinite, and it includes anything from groups centered on running to yoga-heavy platforms. Trying them out is a smart move that will help you get most of your exercise.

Here Are The 5 Best Fitness Apps To Improve Overall Health

Daily Yoga

  • Free
  • Pro: $20.99 a month | $49.99 a year

The Daily Yoga app is an indispensable companion for anybody interested in yoga, regardless of their level of experience with the practice. Such fitness apps offers more than a hundred different sessions, each of which was created by a different yoga instructor. It is the ideal method to include a little kriya into your day-to-day activities since it provides so many different options.

If you have never done yoga before, the app offers a two-week instruction that is both entertaining and informative. Daily Yoga provides a number of helpful services in addition to the video classes that it offers. You can keep track of your sessions, for example, and measure your statistics as you go along.

In addition, the application has a “community” area, in which users may interact with individuals who have similar interests, exchange helpful hints, and urge others to use the app. 

Grab the app here

FitOn

via TechCrunch
  • Free signing up

FitOn is among the best fitness apps there is. It’s an all-around workout plan since it combines high-intensity interval training (HIIT), strength training, toning, yoga, and pilates lessons. The app boasts a star-studded crew of trainers in addition to offering a broad choice of training sessions to choose from.

It is important to note that while the great bulk of the material is available for free, there are certain paid add-on features that may be purchased. After installing the application and creating an account, you will have instant access to a vast library of entertaining exercise videos in addition to a large number of other resources.

Grab the app here

Runtastic

  • Free
  • Paid plans: $9.99 monthly | $49.99 yearly

No matter how you exercise—running, jogging, or riding a bike—it is important that you record your workouts and keep a log of them. Runtastic is one of the fitness apps that gives you the ability to establish objectives, has a built-in GPS that can record your routes in real-time, and even gives you the opportunity to flaunt your accomplishments to your friends.

Although there is no shortage of monitoring applications, it is the app’s unique features that make it stand out. They have a section called “My Shoes” in which you may record the total miles you have logged in each pair. Are you in need of some musical inspiration? App users may now enjoy upbeat playlists thanks to the app’s integration with Apple Music.

Grab the app here

Fitbod Weight Lifting Trainer

  • $12.99 per month | $79.99 per year

If the CrossFit craze has motivated you in any way, you are not alone in this feeling. Currently, there are an all-time high number of men and women who lift weights. If you’re interested in giving this routine a try, the Fitbod Weight Lifting Trainer app is the one you should use. It’s one of the greatest free gym training and fitness apps out there.

Because it is structured in a step-by-step manner, the program makes it very easy to plan out excellent strength training workouts. When you use the app more, it will have a better understanding of your capabilities as well as the obstacles you must overcome. 

Your routines may be modified to accommodate not just your preferred method of exercise but also the equipment at your disposal. Start your weightlifting routine now and become one of the over one million active users!

Grab the app here

Daily Workouts Fitness Trainer

Rest at home and get in shape. This fitness trainer software, The Daily Workouts, is perfect for those who work from home and want to stay in shape. You don’t need to leave the house to get good exercise any more thanks to this convenient and free software that brings the gym right into your own living room.

You may tell the app the part of your body you want to concentrate on, and it will recommend a simple yet efficient exercise that can last anywhere from five to thirty minutes. When there are literally hundreds of different exercises from which to pick, the most challenging aspect may be selecting the very first one to do.

The fact that this kind of fitness apps is so simple to use is one of its many brilliant features. Download it, decide which method you want to follow, and then get to work. It’s definitely one of the top free workout apps out there in our opinion.

Grab the app here

