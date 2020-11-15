There are so many top quality Fashion and Beauty related Twitter profiles out there. However, I personally want to share with you my favourite Fashion Twitter accounts that I take inspiration from. I love supporting local talent, so I’ve also included two Twitter accounts from Australia.

5 Must Follow Twitter Fashion & Beauty Accounts

My go to Fashion/Beauty Twitter Accounts in Australia

Melbourne Girl

Because I’m now based in Melbourne, this is my go to twitter account for all things Melbourne (not just Fashion and Beauty). This account showcases the latest Fashion events, such as Melbourne Fashion Week and Spring Carnival, as well as up and coming Fashion designers. For your daily fix of what’s hot in Melbourne, you should follow Melbourne Girl – they also have some super talented regular guest bloggers.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/melbournegirl

Website: melbournegirl.com.au

Chloe Morello

Chloe Morello

There is no one like Miss Chloe Morello in Australia! I’ve bragged about her before, as she is one of the first in Australia to become famous from putting her face up on Youtube. She brings the latest beauty looks to Youtube as well as an insight into her super healthy lifestyle. I love how she keeps things real and I appreciate how she makes make-up and fashion easy to understand for us everyday people. Her high fashionable beauty looks are broken down, step-by-step on her videos for you to follow. She also demonstrates very basic everyday looks that anyone can master. Did you know she is also a killer salsa dancer!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChloeMorello

Youtube Channel: youtube.com/chloemorello

My go to Fashion/Beauty Twitter Accounts Everywhere Else

Refinery 29

These guys pump Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle content – my Feedly is always full with Refinery29 updates! They offer the latest updates of what’s trending across the Fashion and Beauty Industry around the world. I love their Top List picks, which make it easy to shop as they always include the name, prices and links of where you can buy the featured items. If you don’t mind Refinery29 filling up your tweeter feed – start following them on Twitter today!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/refinery29

Website: http://www.refinery29.com/

Photo by Анна Хазова on Pexels.com

Into the Gloss



I turn to Into The Gloss for my beauty needs, especially when it comes to discovering new products that are hard to find in Australia. They interview celebrities and feature real women, bringing awareness to their personal beauty struggles and things they do to overcome them. It’s informative as well product heavy. The only down side is a lot of the products they feature are not easy to find here in Australia.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/intothegloss

Website: http://intothegloss.com/

Women Wear Daily

Similar to Refinery29, WWD serves up a collection of news not only across Fashion and Beauty but also Lifestyle and Business. I find they target market to be a higher end reader. I enjoy being kept up to date with some of the high fashion news of the world as well as their Fashion Business updates. They are one of a few sites to really give you all the gossip behind those power head fashion and beauty collaborations that happen within some of the world’s most famous brands.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wwd

Website: http://wwd.com/

Feature Image: Chloe Morello – http://www.chloemorello.com/

And check out Women Love Tech twitter here: https://twitter.com/womenlovetech

Have something to add to this story? Share it in the comments.