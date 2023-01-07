From crime accounts to tips on how to Marie Kondo your life. Here are our favourites:

1. Loose Units

Australian true crime is having a cultural moment. In this new twist on the genre, Aussie personality Paul Verhoeven talks to his dad John about his time as a cop. John was in the force in the 1980s in Sydney, the ‘bad old days’, and this podcast began as a way of going deeper on some of the stories they didn’t have room for in their book of the same name. Season 2 of the podcast launched this month, focusing on John’s time in the gruesome world of forensics. This is a unique podcast in the cluttered crime category, as much about Paul and John’s relationship as it is about law and order.

2. The Art of Decluttering

Marie Kondo has put minimalism on the cultural map, but if you can’t quite bring yourself to chuck everything away then The Art of Decluttering podcast by Kirsty Farrugia and Amy Revell might be just what you need. Packed with tips, tricks and hacks on how to live a life free from clutter, the girls have built a large and loyal following thanks to their down-to-earth charm and realistic approach to organisation.

3. Pendulum

From the team behind smash hit The Lady Vanishes, comes another fascinating Australian true crime story. Margaret Kirstenfeldt was a vibrant young woman who suffered a violent and bloody death in the tiny Queensland cane town of Sarina. Expert opinions on whether it was a murder or suicide have swung wildly and after 40 years this brilliantly produced podcast asks whether it’s possible a killer is still on the run?

4. The Reality Bite

Hosted by Australia’s favourite Bachelorette Georgia Love and reality TV fan Shura Taft, this new Bachie recap podcast is breaking down the week that was on The Bachelor Australia. They’re peeking behind the curtain of The Bachelor, from both an insider and an outsider’s perspective. It’s your office water cooler chat, but better!

5. Man In The Window

Another month, another amazing podcast from the masters at Wondery (Dirty John, Dr. Death and The Shrink Next Door). In Man in the Window, we learn never before uncovered details about one of California’s most deadly serial killers, tracing his path of devastation through his victims’ eyes.