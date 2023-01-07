From Crime To Decluttering Podcasts: 5 Top Podcasts To Listen To Now!

Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on January 8, 2023

From crime accounts to tips on how to Marie Kondo your life. Here are our favourites:

1. Loose Units

Australian true crime is having a cultural moment. In this new twist on the genre, Aussie personality Paul Verhoeven talks to his dad John about his time as a cop. John was in the force in the 1980s in Sydney, the ‘bad old days’, and this podcast began as a way of going deeper on some of the stories they didn’t have room for in their book of the same name. Season 2 of the podcast launched this month, focusing on John’s time in the gruesome world of forensics. This is a unique podcast in the cluttered crime category, as much about Paul and John’s relationship as it is about law and order.

The Art of Decluttering podcast by Kirsty Farrugia and Amy Revell
The Art of Decluttering podcast by Kirsty Farrugia and Amy Revell

2. The Art of Decluttering

Marie Kondo has put minimalism on the cultural map, but if you can’t quite bring yourself to chuck everything away then The Art of Decluttering podcast by Kirsty Farrugia and Amy Revell might be just what you need. Packed with tips, tricks and hacks on how to live a life free from clutter, the girls have built a large and loyal following thanks to their down-to-earth charm and realistic approach to organisation.

3. Pendulum

From the team behind smash hit The Lady Vanishes, comes another fascinating Australian true crime story. Margaret Kirstenfeldt was a vibrant young woman who suffered a violent and bloody death in the tiny Queensland cane town of Sarina. Expert opinions on whether it was a murder or suicide have swung wildly and after 40 years this brilliantly produced podcast asks whether it’s possible a killer is still on the run?

4. The Reality Bite

Hosted by Australia’s favourite Bachelorette Georgia Love and reality TV fan Shura Taft, this new Bachie recap podcast is breaking down the week that was on The Bachelor Australia. They’re peeking behind the curtain of The Bachelor, from both an insider and an outsider’s perspective. It’s your office water cooler chat, but better!

5. Man In The Window

Another month, another amazing podcast from the masters at Wondery (Dirty John, Dr. Death and The Shrink Next Door). In Man in the Window, we learn never before uncovered details about one of California’s most deadly serial killers, tracing his path of devastation through his victims’ eyes.

Love Podcasts? Here’s The Top 11 Podcasts Hosted By Women For Women
Avatar
By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly. She is also the owner and publisher of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM.

View more

trends News

woman in field trends
L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
Pamela Connellan
on December 28, 2022
trends
Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 27, 2022
TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on December 27, 2022

health News

weightloss health
Cutting Through The Fat: The Behaviours Scientifically Proven To Help You Lose More Weight
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 29, 2022
health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022

Related News

podcasts
Love Podcasts? Here’s The Top 11 Podcasts Hosted By Women For Women
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on January 4, 2023
Embracing Entrepreneurship with Emily Alexandra Guglielmo's Favorite Podcasts podcasts
Embracing Entrepreneurship with Emily Alexandra Guglielmo’s Favorite Podcasts
Michael Peres Michael Peres has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 31, 2022
podcasts
10 Aussie Best Podcasts To Tune Into Now
Emeric Brard
on December 30, 2022
podcasts
Top 9 Podcasts That Will Make You Laugh And Cry
Emeric Brard
on November 14, 2022
News, Culture And Food podcasts podcasts
5 Podcasts To Keep You Abreast Of News, Culture And Food
Women Love Tech
on November 13, 2022
Seven Podcasts to Dive Into podcasts
7 Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
Lucy Cooper
on November 12, 2022

More WLT News