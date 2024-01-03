7 Hair and Beauty Apps to Try Now

If you’re one of those lucky individuals who are talented at hair, beauty, and makeup then congratulations! For the rest of us, thankfully there is a cornucopia of applications for your smartphone to help, right there at your fingertip.

Here, we’ve rounded up the top selection of hair and beauty apps to try from the comfort of your home.

Gilbert Anthony at Pexels

This app will help those serious about trying something new to find their match. You can choose between different hair lengths, hair colours and hairstyles, and the editor tool allows you to tweak each one to further customise them. If you’ve narrowed it down to a couple of looks but can’t quite make a final decision, go ahead and share your options online with your family and friends and ask them to vote on their fave.

Hairstyle Try On App free kit

Whilst inventively named, Hair Colour Changer helps you to see your hair colour changed in just seconds. Completely free, all you have to do is select a photo, outline your hair and then apply the different colours you’d like to try.

Features include a huge range of hair colours to choose from, brush and opacity size adjustment for a natural effect, erase tool, redo, undo and clear tools, and pan and zoom tools to work more precisely.

Hair Colour Changer app screenshot

A great combination of hairstyle and beauty products and tips all in one convenient app! Shop for amazing makeup, hair and skincare products on the Beautylish app. You can read about makeup and beauty product reviews covering your favourite brands and new product releases to find the best things suited to your needs. And you can conveniently save your favourite beauty finds on your wish list.

Beautylish

Available on iOS and Android devices.

Perfect365 is a free virtual makeup application that allows users to try new looks on the go. The augmented reality enables users worldwide to try makeup and hairstyles from hundreds of different brands. Built on leading imaging intelligence technology, features include more than 20 makeup and beauty tools to customize your personal style, over 200 pre-set styles, unlimited custom colour options with the Pro Colour Pallette, video tutorials from YouTube artists to recreate, beauty and fashion product recommendations, daily makeup and fashion tips, subtle touchup features, and accurate makeup placement with face detection technology.

Perfect365

It is free to download with an optional extra paid subscription service to unlock all features and unlimited professionally designed makeup looks. With 100+ million downloads, 250+ million monthly makeovers, and a 4.8 average star rating, it’s clear why this app is on our top list.

Available on iOS and Android devices.

Beauty comes from the inside, and taking care of your skin is the first step. Trove Skin is a fully-enabled, AI-powered app that follows a holistic approach to improving your skincare routine.

Starting with a skincare scan and quiz, the app identifies your skin triggers including skincare products, diet, lifestyle choices, habits, etc. and gives recommendations for morning and evening routines.

It also lets you keep track of your favourite products, their expiration dates, mood, stress levels, skin progress and make notes. You can click on photos of your face from different angles to log your skin’s daily progress. This lets you know exactly what works for your skin and what does not.

TroveSkin

Available on iOS and Android devices.

FaceTory: Face Yoga & Exercise

Another one targeting beauty from the inside is FaceTory.

In need of a natural facelift or stress-busting face massage? This beauty app will be your personal face yoga trainer. The AR Coach will scan your face to suggest custom face yoga techniques for face sculpting and anti-ageing benefits.

The highly advanced voice and facial movement recognition technology will ensure that you are doing facial yoga correctly and engaging your key facial muscles for better results.

FaceTory

Available on iOS and Android devices.

YouCam Nails – Manicure Salon

YouCam Nails is a virtual manicurist that lets you browse through a vast array of professional nail art designs with its try-on feature to see how it will look on your hands. You can also watch tutorials on trending nail art designs, create a custom manicure using decals and patterns, share your designs or get style tips from other users.

The app not only simplifies the process of trying out nail designs without the hassle of using nail paint remover. You can also use this app to handpick your design and eliminate the runaround on your next salon or at-home manicure.

YouCam Nails

Available on iOS and Android devices.

