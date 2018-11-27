8 Apps That Help You Relax, And Find Your Happy Place

From helping you find you breathe from your diaphragm, to getting a better night’s sleep and to make meditating easier, there is a wealth of apps that are there to serve your every health need.

Ready, set, download.

Meditation, sleep and focus apps

1. Breathe2Relax: Inhale and exhale your way to calm

This app teaches stressed users how to practice the diaphragmatic breathing, a technique that’s been scientifically proven to help you calm down and reduce anxiety.

If you’re an Apple watch wearer, the app even works in tandem with it to track your heart rate during the breathing exercises.

(Free for iOS and Android)

2. Headspace: Train your brain for relaxation

Mindfulness meditation has been proven to positively impact mental and physical health. It’s a skill that takes practice to get comfortable. It’s ideal for people with busy lives.

The free version gives you 10 free on-the-go sessions, and then you can decide if you want to subscribe. The app’s promise is that in just a few minutes a day, you’ll learn how to train your mind and body for a stress-free and happy day where you can perform your best.

(Free for iOS and Android)

3. Calm: Unlock your inner Zen

There’s a reason why Calm was Apple’s app of the year in 2017. When you’re having one of “those days,” the app offers a variety of methods to help you approach your next event crisis with a calm demeanour.

Choose from soothing visuals and sounds, like gently flowing water or crickets chirping in the distance, or follow along one of their many guided meditation exercises.

(Free for iOS and Android)

4. Freedom: Stop distractions, find your focus

Digital distractions like social media are an every day occurrence.

Freedom helps you to focus on important tasks related to your event. And since it works across your devices, you can take back your day and be productive anytime, anywhere.

(Download a free trial on your Mac, PC, or iOS device; then choose a monthly or yearly subscription if you decide to keep it.)

5. Happify: Improve your mindset

Using science-based games and activities, Happify helps you tap into your own resilience so you can remove negative thoughts. Put simply, it will help you look on the positive side of life.

(Free for iOS and Android)

6. Pacifica: Study your mood and reset the way you feel

Journaling — the habit of writing down your thoughts and feelings — has been proven to make a positive impact on mental health.

Pacifica gives you insight into how your daily activities affect your mood. Once you can identify what’s triggering you, and which times of the day you hit your low, you can turn to the app’s relaxation and mindfulness tools and exercises to deal.

(Free for iOS and Android)

7. Pzizz: Sounds to lull you to sleep

Lack of sleep is more common than you think because for some falling asleep can be difficult — if not impossible.

Pzizz is an app that’s designed to quiet the ideas, worries, and event-related details that swim in your mind at the end of the day. By using a mix of sound effects, music, and soothing voices to help you fall asleep and start the next day with renewed energy.

(Free on iOS and Android)

8. Sleep Cycle Alarm Clock: Sleep soundly, wake gently

Staying asleep can also be a challenge during the event planning process. And when it happens frequently, studies show sleep deprivation can have a negative impact on your decision-making.

Sleep Cycle helps you track and analyse your sleep patterns so you can break the cycle and wake up feeling energised and refreshed to tackle the day. Using your phone’s microphone, the app analyses your sleep stages and gently wakes you during the light phase. You can finally retire your old, battered alarm clock.

(Free on iOS and Android)