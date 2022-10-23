9 Top Beauty Apps You CAN’T MISS Out On!

Here are the top 9 beauty apps to help transform your looks and keep up with the latest beauty trends. From the NARS Digital Studio, Beauty Counter, Beautylish to the YouCam: Selfie Editor; there’s plenty of fab apps to help satisfy your beauty needs. Whether you are looking for hairstyling advice or skincare information, these top nine beauty apps will give you all the info you need.

Makeup Plus

This app is your one-stop-shop for all your makeup needs. From finding the perfect foundation shade to trying on different looks, Makeup Plus is a useful app. You can give yourself a full virtual makeover – from lipstick, contour and eyelashes, to brows and hair colour, and even faux freckles.

Youcam Makeup: Selfie Editor

Youcam Makeup is perfect for trying out new makeup looks and products. With its live makeup cam, you can see how different products and looks work on you in real time. It’s billed as the world’s #1 AR makeup camera app & selfie editor. There are hundreds of virtual makeovers from top brands to try on, and you can apply instant makeup beauty filters and get real-time makeup learning tutorials via live AR streaming!

Beautylish app

Beautylish is a must-have for any beauty lover. With its large selection of beauty products and tutorials, you’ll be able to find everything you need to perfect your look. Ideal for seeking out your favourite brands and to discover new product releases.

GLAMM’D fashion game

GlAMM’D fashion game is the perfect app for busy ladies on the go. With its on-demand beauty services, you can get your hair and makeup done whenever and wherever you need it.

Sephora beauty app

Sephora is a one-stop-shop for all your beauty needs. From makeup to skincare to haircare, you’ll be able to find everything you need at Sephora. Designed specially to buy makeup on the go. Special features include trying on makeup digitally using facial recognition technology —from eyeshadows to lipsticks and false lashes. You can also find your perfect foundation match with Sephora’s Shade Finder.

Beauty Counter Clean Beauty

Beautycounter is perfect for those looking for clean and green beauty products. With its large selection of non-toxic products, you’ll be able to find everything you need to switch to a clean beauty routine. Here the focus is on clean beauty.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is a must-have for any beauty lover. With its large selection of beauty products and services, you’ll be able to find everything you need to perfect your look. Good for finding your favourite makeup, skincare & haircare products—plus shade match and colour swatch your favourite makeup and haircare in GLAMlab, which is a virtual beauty try-on experience.

NARS Digital Studio app

NARS Digital Studio supports artists and brand partners with information and resources. Discover exclusive content to fuel inspiration, elevate skills, connect with peers and share ideas.

GlamSquad: On Demand Salon

Glamsquad is your on-demand app for hair, makeup and nails – anytime, anywhere. Our experienced professionals are at your fingertips with the Glamsquad beauty app.

It’s easy! Simply select a date, time, location and payment method to secure your appointment and our pros arrive fully prepared with tools and products to customize a look you’ll love