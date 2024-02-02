We’re determined to not let the negative headlines steal the spotlight. We’ve all heard of social media cleansing, have you thought about a news cleanse?

Our mornings are feeling a whole lot happier since we added these to our News Feed. We love to start the day informed, even better to start it with a smile too.

1. Good

Good is a group of people, businesses, and nonprofits pushing the world forward in a positive way. Launched in 2006. They produce magazines, videos, and events for people who want to make a difference.

“For people who give a damn.” Articles about the planet, innovation, culture, design, cities and politics. The sister news outlet of Upworthy tells the important stories that matter, more serious than the others, but still with a positive outlook. Read more at the Good website.

2. Huffington Post’s Good News

Arianna Huffington’s good news outlet is a breath of fresh air. From local stories of community heroes and a huge dose of cute animals, to entrepreneur passion projects and celebrities doing great things. Guaranteed mood-booster. Read more at the Huffington Post’s Good News website.

3. Good News Network

News is designed to be “an antidote to the barrage of negativity experienced in the mainstream media”, and it does exactly that. Their stories confirm what we already believe: good news itself is not in short supply; the broadcasting of it is. Great for hometown family stories too, as they invite good news submissions. Read more at the Good News Network website.

4. Soul Talk News

A news and media brand that was created to publish positive and empowering stories from all over the world on health, business, tech and science. Notably, they have a news section on inspiring women and one that covers outstanding achievements by kids and passionate youths – a great publication to encourage your young ones to start engaging in current affairs. Read more at the Soul Talk News website.

5. 1000 Awesome Things

A blog by Neil Pasricha, who began documenting life’s little joys as therapy when his marriage broke down and his best friend took his own life. He chose one awesome thing to write about every day and is still going! A really fun read that opens your eyes to delightful daily moments. Read more at the 1000 Awesome Things website.

6. Upworthy

A popular positive news site for stories worth sharing. A wealth of uplifting and happy stories of local heroes, family laughs and viral memes. Follow them for great positive and relatable stories that remind us of our common humanity. Read more at the Upworthy website.

7. The Happy Broadcast

A happy news outlet publishing positive movements across the globe, such as Brazil’s national soccer team dedicated to paying their female players as much as their male players, and a town in Finland that gives free cake and transport tokens to citizens who cut their carbon emissions. The bonus: A happy illustrator designs and draws a special cartoon for each article. Read more at the The Happy Broadcast website.

8. The Happy Newspaper

Designed to celebrate all that’s good in the world and celebrate wonderful people! It’s available as a print subscription with global news as well as a section dedicated to everyday heroes. A great reminder of all the things we have to be happy about, and stunning colourful artwork throughout. Read more at the The Happy Newspaper website.

9. Positive News UK

“The magazine for good journalism about the good things that are happening”. They are a media company dedicated to quality, independent reporting about what’s going right in the world. Although they are UK-based they deliver stories on worldwide current affairs and have great sections specifically for economics and society. Read more at the Positive News UK website.

Sister Websites

We hope you stick with our site Women Love Tech, and sister sites The Carousel and Game Changers where we also enjoy showcasing positivity.