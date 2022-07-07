9pm AEST Tonight: Go Behind The Scenes With ABBA On TikTok

Alice Duthie
on July 7, 2022

At 9pm AEST on the 7th of July (tonight), you’ll be able to experience a 45-minute behind-the-scenes special about ABBA Voyage on TikTok!

ABBA Voyage was a concert like no other, and has been a huge moment for millions of fans. The concert saw the return of one of the most successful groups in the history of pop, delighting audiences and introducing new generations to the music of ABBA.

In ABBA Voyage, Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid were digitally brought to life, reimagined as 21st century pop stars, alongside a ten piece live band.

Now, exclusively on TikTok tonight, fans will be able to go behind-the-scenes with ABBA and experience the creation of the ground-breaking ABBA Voyage concert. The exclusive TikTok special will also reveal the many complex elements of the production; from the purpose-built arena and the innovative technology used to create the digital versions of ABBA, to the live band, choreography, costumes, and lighting.

This unprecedented access will culminate in footage of the long-awaited red carpet premiere, shining a light on the concert that has been 40 years in the making.

ABBA
The special will be aired on July 7th for fans in Australia

The initial livestream was aired at 2am this morning, but for most of us who need our beauty sleep, the special will re-air on the @ABBA TikTok account at 9pm tonight.

Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

