A Quick Guide To The New MacBook Air

Apple recently released the new MacBook Air with M3 chip. Here’s a quick rundown of the features to see if it’s worth the purchase.

With the M3 chip, the MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 chip model, and 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. The M3 chip uses a Neural Engine, making it one of the best laptops for AI usage. The M3 chip will be mostly useful for those who use their laptop for tasks that demand high computing performance, like photo and video editing, software development, and gaming.

Compared to the M1 chip, working in Excel spreadsheets is up to 35% faster with the M3 chip, and video editing in Final Cut Pro is up to 60% faster.

Battery life is always a hot topic for new Mac releases, and this MacBook Air boasts up to 18 hours of battery life.

Apple also claims that the new Mac will have up to 2x faster Wi-Fi than the previous generation model.

The new MacBook Air with M3 can also now support up to two external displays when the laptop lid is closed. This is ideal for business users, or anyone who requires multiple displays for multitasking across apps or spreading out documents at the same time.

In terms of sustainability, the new MacBook Air is the first Apple product to be made with 50 per cent recycled content, including 100 per cent recycled aluminium in the enclosure, 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 per cent recycled copper in the main logic board.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at RRP A$1,799 inc. GST and the 15‑inch model starts at RRP A$2,199 inc. GST. Both are available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey.