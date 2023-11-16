    What Does A Former Bachie Contest Have In Common with AI?

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 17 November 2023
    Abbie Chatfield ChatNT

    Abbie Chatfield may be known for her role as a former contestant on The Bachelor, fun personality as a panellist on The Masked Singer Australia, and proudly feminist podcasting views. But, this month she’s adding another notch to her belt. Taking on the position of ‘Chief Sensory Officer for Summer in the NT.’

    In this role Abbie will be responsible for bringing a groundbreaking Australian-first AI innovation called ChatNT to the forefront. And provide Aussies with a unique twist on planning the ultimate summer holiday in the Northern Territory.

    Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service powers ChatNT, an artificial intelligence entity utilising the technology behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, this is not your typical travel expert. Instead, the platform generates celebrity-like conversations and interactions with users, all in the signature tone and phrases of Abbie Chatfield. This cheeky play on Abbie’s last name offers inspiration and advice for planning a summer holiday in the NT. With a touch of humour and Abbie’s signature spunk.

    With 60% of Aussies feeling like they’re crawling towards the Christmas break, ChatNT aims to interrupt the hustle and bustle of life. And provide a fun and engaging way for people to plan their holidays. Specifically by guiding you through the best summer experiences the NT has to offer.

    Abbie expressed her enthusiasm for the role by saying, “I have absolutely LOVED taking on this new adventure. And spending more time in the Northern Territory. It has allowed me to immerse my senses and learn about the amazing things the NT has to offer. Summer in the NT absolutely slays – there’s genuinely nothing like it.”

    The collaboration between Chatfield and Tourism NT showcases the potential of AI in providing personalised and entertaining experiences. The use of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service sets a new precedent in the Australian market. And allows brands to employ AI to connect with audiences in a creative and engaging manner.

    To interact with Abbie and plan your ultimate summer holiday in the NT, head to ChatNT at www.northernterritory.com/summer.

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

    View more

