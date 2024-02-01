Accent Group steps in the right data direction with Amperity

The loss of third-party cookies is set to completely disrupt the digital media ecosystem. While most brands think about third-party cookies in the context of targeting, they are used across a variety of tools that span data collection, audience segmentation, data onboarding and, most importantly, measurement.

With over 800 stores and a vast roster of more than 34 brands, including The Athletes Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Hoka & Dr Martens, Accent Group, needed a comprehensive solution to bring together and manage multiple data sources of its various brands to advance its marketing goals.

As the leading omnichannel retailer in the Apparel and Footwear performance and lifestyle market in Australia and New Zealand, it recently selected ” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>Amperity to be the foundation of its first-party customer data strategy to deliver highly personalised interactions to drive a better customer experience.

In partnership with Amperity, the leading AI-powered enterprise customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brand, Accent Group will look to unify, manage and activate its customers from multiple online and offline touchpoints to deliver personalisation at scale.

“We strive to provide exceptional customer experiences across all of our brands, which requires a CDP that delivers on the promise of unifying all online and offline customer data and making it actionable,” said Deena Colman, Group General Manager Digital & Marketing at Accent Group. “With Amperity, we can unify and activate all of our customer data with the goal of creating a seamless, personalised omnichannel journey for our customers.”

Having a first-party data strategy in place will have an immediate and significant impact for brands looking to truly understand their customers throughout the customer lifecycle. With Amperity’s patented, AI-powered technology, Accent Group will use enterprise-scale identity resolution to build unified customer profiles to deliver audience segmentation and insights for retargeting and creating lookalike and suppression campaigns.

“Accent Group is solely focused on putting its customers at the centre of the experience—that starts with a clean and accurate data foundation,” said Billy Loizou, Area Vice President at Amperity. “The reality is not all CDPs are created equal. We’re honoured Accent Group has chosen our AI-driven platform to help them scale their personalisation efforts and optimise marketing spend.”

According to Peter Ibarra, head of adtech solutions at Amperity, brands that are serious about future-proofing their relationships with customers and maintaining consumer trust can benefit from CDPs as they consolidate diverse data sources to offer a comprehensive view of customer behavior and preferences, excelling in personalisation through detailed segmentation and targeted campaigns. This contrasts with the Privacy Sandbox’s limited use of personal data.

“CDPs stand out with their real-time data processing, enabling immediate response to customer behaviors. They offer businesses direct control and ownership over customer data, allowing more flexibility in data management and use,” he said. “Additionally, CDPs offer customisation to meet specific business needs and integrate with other tools, creating a tailored tech stack that also support compliance with various privacy regulations such as GDPR or CCPA, enabling responsible and ethical data management while still deriving valuable insights.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited (formerly RCG Corporation Limited) is a leading omni channel retailer in the Apparel and Footwear performance and lifestyle market in Australia and New Zealand. With over 800+ stores, 34 brands and 40+ websites and includes brands such as: The Athlete’s Foot, Hype DC, Platypus Shoes, Skechers, Hoka and Vans.

About Amperity

Amperity delivers the data confidence brands need to unlock growth by truly knowing their customers. With Amperity, brands can build a first-party data foundation to fuel customer acquisition and retention, personalise experiences that build loyalty, and manage privacy compliance. Using patented AI and ML methods, Amperity stitches together all customer interactions to build a unified view that seamlessly connects to marketing and technology tools. More than 400 brands worldwide rely on Amperity to turn data into business value, including Alaska Airlines, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Endeavour Drinks, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Under Armour and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Amperity, a global company, has offices in Seattle, New York City, London and Melbourne.

For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.