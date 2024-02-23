Acer Launches New Swift Series Laptops (No Relation to Tay Tay!)

Taylor Swift season is in full swing in Australia. But, it is a complete coincidence that this week also marked the launch of two new Acer Swift Series Laptops. The Acer Swift Edge 16 and Acer Swift Go 14. Similar name. No relation. However, there’s no denying that the latest additions to the Acer family are super stars in their own right. Here are all the reasons they could very well be the laptops of “our wildest dreams!”

Acer’s announcement of the new Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14 laptops heralds a new era in computing. Blending AI power and innovative features in sleek and lightweight designs. These laptops are powered by AMD RyzenTM 8040 Series processors and equipped with up to AMD RadeonTM 780M Graphics. And come with Ryzen AI technology for versatile performance and support for Acer’s AI-powered capabilities. This means users can expect blazing-fast speeds and seamless multitasking. Whether they’re working on intensive tasks or streaming their favourite tunes (ahem … “Anti-Hero” for example?)

One standout feature of the Acer Swift Edge 16 is its perfect balance of performance and portability.

This laptop is encased in a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis that measures just 12.95 mm in height and weighs a mere 1.23 kg. To cater to those who need power on the go. With up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U octa-core processor, integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics, and up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the Swift Edge 16 can handle anything you throw at it. While still being light enough to carry around all day.

Meanwhile, Acer designed the Acer Swift Go 14 for users who demand performance without compromise. Featuring up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS octa-core processor and AMD Radeon 780M graphics, this laptop delivers up to 60% improved AI performance. (Compared to the previous generation). With up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, the Swift Go 14 can “shake off” even the most demanding workloads with ease. And, with its thin aluminum body and fully extendable 180° hinge, it’s perfect for users who are always on the move.

Both laptops also come with a host of features designed to enhance the user experience. The OLED displays on both models provide stunning visuals with rich colours and deep blacks. While Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11 allows for seamless navigation and intuitive control. Additionally, Acer’s AI-powered solutions such as Acer PurifiedVoice and Acer PurifiedView enhance conferencing sessions. Making them perfect for remote work or online learning. A laptop for every Era of your life, if you will …

The Acer Swift Edge 16 and the Acer Swift Go 14 will be available in Australia in Q2, starting at AUD 2,199.99 and AUD 1,399.99 respectively. However, specific product specifications, prices and availability will vary by region. To learn more visit www.acer.com.au.