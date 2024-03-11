    AKASO Brave 7 Review: Tiny And Tough Action Camera

    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 11 March 2024
    Akaso Brave 7 camera Akaso Brave 7 camera

    From skiing to underwater activities like diving, the AKASO Brave 7 camera is tiny and tough, performing well in all environments. Most importantly, the small camera delivers clear video images with decent stability and fun time lapse features.

    To test it out, we asked Jesse, an 18-year-old sports enthusiast to trial the camera and the verdict was that while it didn’t provide the same quality as GoPro, it was still good value given the lower price of $US150 compared to upwards of $US400 for the Hero9.

    “The quality of the images and videos is slightly worse, and the stability of videos is not as good,” said Jesse. “The main downfall of the camera when it comes to performance is the audio. The microphone quality is no where near up to par with a GoPro camera. Having said that, this is not the most important factor as users purchasing this camera are very rarely going to be using it for anything that requires audio. It will mainly be used for extreme sports and will likely be purchased by people on a budget; however, it is still something to consider.

    “I personally experienced some touch screen glitches when using it in the water, but this was easily resolved thanks to the ease of use of the buttons to navigate around the camera.”

    For the design:

    The design of the camera is sleek and looks sharp. The build quality of the camera is good for a budget camera.

    Jesse said a positive feature of the camera’s design is the front-end screen. “Not all action cameras have this, and it makes a big difference to what you are able to film,” adds Jesse. “In my experience it is a struggle to film selfie style shots and videos on action cameras without a front screen, so I believe this is a desirable feature for a lower priced action camera.”

    Another design benefit is not having a built-in battery. “After years of skiing, I learned that camera batteries do not do well in the cold,” said Jesse. “I would end up trying to stuff my whole camera in my pockets to keep it warm. With the AKASO Brave 7, the ability to just keep a small battery in a warm pocket and switch it out when the first battery dies is very useful.”

    For the overall user experience:

    Start to finish, this camera is easy and convenient to use. The set up of the camera takes minutes and the accessories are all self-explanatory. Comparing it to the GoPro, the camera is very similar to get going. They are both just as easy to use, to set up and to attach accessories.

    For the cost:

    Overall, this camera is good value for money. It has proven to perform well for its purpose of an action camera, while having a decent design and being easy to use. The cost of accessories are fairly priced in comparison to competitors such as GoPro and are also built to a similar quality. This camera is definitely one of the best budget to mid-range action cameras on the market.

    For More Information: www.akasotech.com

    Tags
    N/A
    Avatar
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

    Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly and Publisher of the Hearst Group in Australia, responsible for Harper's BAZAAR, Cosmopolitan and madison magazine. Robyn is the owner and editor of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company AR TEch produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM. She is also a 2022 B&T Women In Media Awards Finalist and a multiple Finalist in the 2022 Samsung Lizzie's Awards.

    View more

    trends News

    View more
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    By Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    By Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    View more
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    By Hannah Lising-White
    on 17 February 2024
    gluten free FoodSwitch health
    Top 6 Food Recipe Apps for a Healthier You NOW
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 2 February 2024
    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023

    Related News

    View more
    review reviews
    What Writing a Review Reveals About You and Why It Matters
    By Lucy Broadbent
    on 11 March 2024
    Jabra Elite 8 Best Travel earbuds
    The Jabra Elite 8 Earbuds Were the Best Thing I Packed for an African Safari
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 6 March 2024
    Geske MicroCurrent Face-Lifter
    Can a $77 Device Really Reduce the Size of Your Pores?
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 5 March 2024
    Sonos Era 100 reviews
    Sonos Era 100. The OTHER Era We Checked Out This Month!
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 4 March 2024
    Nokia G22
    Five Reasons the Nokia G22 is the Perfect Taylor Swift Eras Accessory
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 28 February 2024
    Beautiful by Drew kitchenware reviews
    Beautiful by Drew Barrymore – Kitchen Appliances and Homeware
    By Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 17 February 2024

    More WLT News

    View more