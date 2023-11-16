How One Woman is Revolutionising the Beauty Industry with VR

Chrystal Graves, the founder of All Hair Academy, is revolutionising the beauty industry with both Virtual and Augmented Reality. Women Love Tech recently chatted with her about All Hair Academy, the all-in-one salon management and coaching platform she created, which leverages technology to enhance customer experience and engagement while shaping the future of the beauty industry.

Hair today … and more tommorrow

All Hair Academy, by Liquid Hair Institute, emerged from Chrystal’s deep-seated passion for addressing the challenges faced by salon owners and using VR in the beauty industry to solve it. Drawing on her extensive 14-year experience as a salon owner and her role as a coach for over 300 stylists in the last two years, the platform’s primary aim is to equip salon owners with the tools and resources needed to streamline their business operations and elevate the customer experience.

“By harnessing the power of technology, All Hair Academy has developed a system that not only enhances business understanding, pricing, and scheduling but also enriches the overall guest experience,” say Chrystal.

One of the standout features of All Hair Academy is the integration of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies. “These transformative technologies are reshaping the beauty industry by allowing clients to virtually try on different hairstyles and colours, leading to a heightened consultation experience and increased customer engagement.”

Let’s get physical… and virtual

In an industry deeply rooted in the tactile experience of products and services, Chrystal’s challenge was to bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds. She and her team found a compelling solution: integrating both experiences. “Clients using the platform can virtually try on hairstyles and colours before making a decision. This virtual interaction informs their choices, and they can then visit a salon to experience the chosen style in the physical world. All Hair Academy is also planning to set up stations in licensed salons where customers can touch and feel products, preserving the industry’s tactile nature while harnessing the benefits of AR and VR.”

According to Chrystal, data and analytics around VR in the beauty industry proved to be particularly indispensable tools for improving product recommendations and enhancing customer experiences on the platform. “All Hair Academy continues to closely monitor customer preferences, styles chosen, and products used, allowing for tailored recommendations for each client. Furthermore, the data helps manage inventory to ensure adequate stocking of the preferred products. The platform also employs AI and machine learning tools to analyse clients’ hair and face types, providing personalised recommendations and treatments.”

Inclusivity, accessibility and emerging beauty tech trends

Under the leadership of Chrystal, All Hair Academy remains dedicated to making the beauty industry inclusive and accessible to everyone. “The platform incorporates features like voice commands for users with disabilities and subtitles for the hearing impaired. This commitment to inclusivity ensures that beauty is accessible to individuals of all technology proficiencies and physical capabilities,” says Chrystal.

Furthermore, according to Chrystal, as technology continues to evolve, AI, AR, VR in the beauty industry stand out as the trends that are poised to have the most significant impact on both professionals and the customer.

Free apps for hairstyle beauty makeovers



“AI-powered tools are designed to assist salon owners in making informed business decisions, while AR and VR are already transforming customer consultations and engagements. The platform is continually exploring these technologies to remain at the cutting edge of the industry,” she says.

And although Chrystal recognises that integrating advanced AR and VR features presents challenges such as ensuring a seamless user experience and addressing accessibility issues, the benefits are substantial. These technologies enhance customer engagement, make interactions more enjoyable, and provide valuable data for personalised services, all of which can significantly impact the beauty industry.

All of Chrystal’s own favourite apps

Among her favourite hair styling apps, Chrystal lists Helium which provides an immersive AR and VR experience”, and Red Natural, a platform that sends customised wigs to users. “These apps are appreciated for their innovative approach to enhancing customer engagement and delivering personalised experiences,” she says. An aim she is sure to use to continue to making All Hair Academy the best in the hair and beauty business!