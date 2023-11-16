    How One Woman is Revolutionising the Beauty Industry with VR

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 17 November 2023
    VR in the beauty industry All Hair Academy Tim Mossholder at Pexels

    Chrystal Graves, the founder of All Hair Academy, is revolutionising the beauty industry with both Virtual and Augmented Reality. Women Love Tech recently chatted with her about All Hair Academy, the all-in-one salon management and coaching platform she created, which leverages technology to enhance customer experience and engagement while shaping the future of the beauty industry.

    Hair today … and more tommorrow

    All Hair Academy, by Liquid Hair Institute, emerged from Chrystal’s deep-seated passion for addressing the challenges faced by salon owners and using VR in the beauty industry to solve it. Drawing on her extensive 14-year experience as a salon owner and her role as a coach for over 300 stylists in the last two years, the platform’s primary aim is to equip salon owners with the tools and resources needed to streamline their business operations and elevate the customer experience. 

    “By harnessing the power of technology, All Hair Academy has developed a system that not only enhances business understanding, pricing, and scheduling but also enriches the overall guest experience,” say Chrystal.

    One of the standout features of All Hair Academy is the integration of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies. “These transformative technologies are reshaping the beauty industry by allowing clients to virtually try on different hairstyles and colours, leading to a heightened consultation experience and increased customer engagement.”

    Let’s get physical… and virtual

    In an industry deeply rooted in the tactile experience of products and services, Chrystal’s challenge was to bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds. She and her team found a compelling solution: integrating both experiences. “Clients using the platform can virtually try on hairstyles and colours before making a decision. This virtual interaction informs their choices, and they can then visit a salon to experience the chosen style in the physical world. All Hair Academy is also planning to set up stations in licensed salons where customers can touch and feel products, preserving the industry’s tactile nature while harnessing the benefits of AR and VR.”

    According to Chrystal, data and analytics around VR in the beauty industry proved to be particularly indispensable tools for improving product recommendations and enhancing customer experiences on the platform. “All Hair Academy continues to closely monitor customer preferences, styles chosen, and products used, allowing for tailored recommendations for each client. Furthermore, the data helps manage inventory to ensure adequate stocking of the preferred products. The platform also employs AI and machine learning tools to analyse clients’ hair and face types, providing personalised recommendations and treatments.”

    Under the leadership of Chrystal, All Hair Academy remains dedicated to making the beauty industry inclusive and accessible to everyone. “The platform incorporates features like voice commands for users with disabilities and subtitles for the hearing impaired. This commitment to inclusivity ensures that beauty is accessible to individuals of all technology proficiencies and physical capabilities,” says Chrystal.

    Furthermore, according to Chrystal, as technology continues to evolve, AI, AR, VR in the beauty industry stand out as the trends that are poised to have the most significant impact on both professionals and the customer.

    Free apps for hairstyle beauty makeovers
    Free apps for hairstyle beauty makeovers


    “AI-powered tools are designed to assist salon owners in making informed business decisions, while AR and VR are already transforming customer consultations and engagements. The platform is continually exploring these technologies to remain at the cutting edge of the industry,” she says. 

    And although Chrystal recognises that integrating advanced AR and VR features presents challenges such as ensuring a seamless user experience and addressing accessibility issues, the benefits are substantial. These technologies enhance customer engagement, make interactions more enjoyable, and provide valuable data for personalised services, all of which can significantly impact the beauty industry.

    All of Chrystal’s own favourite apps

    Among her favourite hair styling apps, Chrystal lists Helium which provides an immersive AR and VR experience”, and Red Natural, a platform that sends customised wigs to users. “These apps are appreciated for their innovative approach to enhancing customer engagement and delivering personalised experiences,” she says. An aim she is sure to use to continue to making All Hair Academy the best in the hair and beauty business!

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

    View more

    trends News

    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023
    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023

    Related News

    Robot human technology
    Grok – An Artificial Intelligence chatbot from xAI
    Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 15 November 2023
    Robyn Foyster at SXSW Sydney technology
    Why SXSW Sydney Was A Career Highlight
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 29 October 2023
    technology
    Click Frenzy Mayhem Tech Bonanza
    Jo Munro
    on 26 October 2023
    technology
    TCA and Cross-Party Parliamentary Group Work Together On Driving Tech Job Growth
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 19 October 2023
    technology
    SXSW Panel Recap: Does Machine Learning and AI Further Entrench Gender Inequity For Future Generations Of Women?
    Alice Duthie
    on 19 October 2023
    technology
    How Ali Lord’s Headbox Australia Is Disrupting The Event Industry
    Alice Duthie
    on 16 October 2023

    More WLT News