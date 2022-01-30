Amazon Set To Launch In-person Retail Concept  

Amazon Set To Launch In-person Retail Concept  

Ruby Feneley
on January 31, 2022
shopping fashion Ksenia Chernaya at Pexels

Amazon is launching an in-person retail format later this year. The Amazon Style Store will blend e-commerce and in-person retail experience – and grow awareness of their private label and Amazon-exclusive brands.

The store will open at The Americana at Brand in Glendale, California. QR Codes will be attached to apparel, linking to online purchase portals and product information. The retail concept will range top-selling items from Amazon, focusing on trending apparel (the retail giant has a wealth of data to draw on) and Amazon’s private-label apparel line. Prices will range from $10-400, appealing to a broad demographic of apparel shoppers. 

The destination seems a concession from Amazon that they are yet to attract the luxury consumer. Syama Meagher, CEO of Scaling Retail, told Glossy: “They’re not necessarily looking at a higher-end, the more affluent luxury consumer.”

Instead, the physical concept will allow Amazon vendors to collect data and experiment with consumers in a live environment while allowing Amazon to push their mass-market brands in one place. 

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is the queen of influencers. Photo by NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10373379ar)

Amazon’s “shop by influencer” section may come to life in this environment. Amazon collates clothing and styles under influencer endorsements, allowing fans to purchase styles recommended by their favourites easily. The store may become a destination for consumers to check-out major social media-driven apparel launches IRL before investing. It will also allow Amazon to introduce their Amazon private-label items, allowing a sceptical would-be consumer to try them on and assess quality in person. 

With the perception of Amazon as a mass, multi-national commodity player, convincing customers of the quality or fashion-forwardness of their garments will be a challenge. Increasingly consumers are switching to environmentally sound micro-labels, with the dominant trends in fashion being identified by Bcome.biz’s The State of Fashion 2022 Report as domestic brands and “circular textiles.” The report stated: “To maintain a competitive advantage, brands may require a direct investment in recycling facilities.” The latter trend for conscious consumerism and environmentally friendly circular textiles will pose a challenge for Amazon. The organisation has come under fire for their staggering carbon footprintpromotion of overconsumption and environmentally unsound business practices. 

5 best fashion apps for a sustainable closet
5 Apps for a sustainable closet

While the success of Amazon’s venture is yet to be seen, the launch is a continuation of the trend for bricks and mortar retail experiences that blend virtual and in-person shopping experiences.

Tags
N/A
Ruby Feneley
By Ruby Feneley

Ruby Feneley is a lifestyle writer who has worked across fashion, health, beauty and technology. After graduating as an English major from the University of Sydney Ruby spent a year working in fashion and copywriting in New York before relocating to Sydney where she began her career as a lifestyle journalist. Ruby has brought Women Love Tech readers news on Ted X Youth, Womanizer and We-Vibes new pleasure-tech, revolutions in skincare technology and the best apps for the beauty obsessed. Ruby has also covered the rise of apps in our personal lives, whether dating, networking or mental health. Ruby is always interested in the way technology continues to shape our lives – and how it can improve yours. She is also the Beauty Editor for The Carousel.com.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Coral health
How Sunscreen Negatively Effects our Health and Environment
Women Love Tech
on January 29, 2022
exercise health
Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
Frederique Bros
on January 14, 2022
weightloss health
Cutting Through The Fat: The Behaviours Scientifically Proven To Help You Lose More Weight
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on January 10, 2022

Related News

Suunto Peak 9 fitness and sports
The Suunto 9 Peak Is A Sleek, Tough Fitness Watch For Just About Any Sport
Pamela Connellan
on January 31, 2022
Spotify podcasts
Musos Withdraw Their Music From Spotify In Protest At Joe Rogan’s Podcast
Pamela Connellan
on January 31, 2022
Ruby on snap chat news
Snapchat’s AR capabilities Expand Into Beauty
Ruby Feneley
on January 29, 2022
Google Search news
What Was The World Searching For Last Year?
Pamela Connellan
on January 29, 2022
simji news
How Visual Artists Are Using TikTok and Youtube To Go Viral 
Ruby Feneley
on January 28, 2022
wordle news
Wordle: The Free Viral Word Game Taking America By Storm
Lucy Broadbent
on January 26, 2022

More WLT News