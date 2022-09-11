Apple Announces New Generation of AirPods Pro

Apple has unveiled the latest addition to their tech arsenal, the next generation of AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Among the wave of new features are breakthrough audio, a new charging case, extended battery life, personalized spatial audio, and adaptive transparency mode.

The new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

“AirPods revolutionised the wireless headphone category with an innovative design and incredible sound quality. With the new AirPods Pro, Apple raises the bar once again,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new AirPods Pro deliver even better sound quality, a more immersive listening experience with Personalised Spatial Audio and transformative audio features like Adaptive Transparency. With up to double the noise-cancelling power of their predecessor, the world’s bestselling wireless headphones just got even better.”

Key new features include:

Breakthrough Audio

The new H2 chip provides an exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise as compared to the previous generation AirPods Pro. With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro now offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies. Additionally, a new extra small ear tip is included so more people can experience the new AirPods Pro. Transparency mode allows listeners to stay connected to and be aware of the world around them. Adaptive Transparency takes this feature further with the H2 chip enabling on-device processing, reducing loud environmental noise for more comfortable everyday listening.

New AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Ear Tip Sizes

Precise and Immersive Sound

With Personalised Spatial Audio, the AirPods listening experience has become more immersive. Users perceive sound individually, based on the size and shape of their head and ears. Using the TrueDepth camera on iPhone, users can create a personal profile for Spatial Audio that delivers a listening experience precisely tuned just for the individual. Users can enjoy Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Convenient Features

Instant pairing to all Apple devices makes setup effortless, whilst the new dedicated AirPods section in iOS Settings allows users to easily access and control AirPods features. Users can control media playback and turn up the volume without using another device. With Touch control on AirPods Pro, a swipe up or down on the stem enables quick volume adjustments. Press the stem to change the music, answer phone calls, and more, or say “Hey Siri” to make requests hands-free. The improved, built-in skin-detect sensor more accurately turns playback on or off, alongside a better battery life.

New lanyard option on AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Extended Battery Life

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time compared to the first generation, with a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation. Using the case for four additional charges, users can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation, six hours more than the 1st generation. Users can now charge AirPods Pro with an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable.

New AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless charger

All-New Charging Case

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) come with a newly designed charging case that is sweat- and water-resistant and includes a lanyard loop option. With Precision Finding, users with a U1-enabled iPhone can locate their charging case with guided directions. The charging case has a built-in speaker to deliver a louder tone, so it’s easier to locate. Users can also personalize the charging case with their individual Memoji, including custom-posed Memoji, Animoji, and stickers.

Engraving options on new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

AirPods and the Environment

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are designed to minimise their impact on the environment, including the use of 100% recycled rare earth elements in magnets and 100% recycled gold in the plating of circuit boards. The case uses 100% recycled tin and aluminium. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are free of potentially harmful substances such as mercury, BFRs, PVC, and beryllium. Redesigned packaging eliminates outer plastic wrap, and 90% or more of the packaging is made using fiber-based materials, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025. Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030 plans to be 100% carbon neutral across its manufacturing supply chain and product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold will have net-zero climate impact.



Priced at $399, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available to order online and in the Apple Store app starting Friday, 9 September, with availability in stores beginning Friday, 23 September.