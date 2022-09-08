Apple launches the iPhone 14 With ‘Always-On’ Display And Satellite Connectivity

Apple has launched it’s iPhone 14 range and the new features of these phones are game-changers. For a start, the iPhone Pro and iPhone Plus have an ‘Always-On’ display for the first time ever on an iPhone – which means if you’re a notification addict, you’ll be fine.

The other two features which stand out are the fact that all four of the iPhone 14 range allow users to share their location via satellite. A specially-constructed directional antenna allows users – initially only in the US and Canada – to send alerts to emergency services when they’re in difficulty, guiding them to point the phone in the exact direction of the satellite.

To overcome the ultra-low bandwidth of the connection, which takes 15 seconds to upload a single message, the software pre-emptively asks the most important questions, avoiding a back and forth conversation with the satellite.

The second game-changing feature is the fact all four of the iPhone 14 phones have a Crash Detection feature which uses the accelerometers, microphones and other sensors in the phones to detect if a severe car crash or other type of crash occurs. At first, the phone will attempt to communicate with the owner but if this message isn’t cancelled, the iPhone 14 will automatically place a phone call to emergency services.

The new products were announced at an online event livestreamed from the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple’s Cupertino, California campus.

As with the iPhone 13 range, the iPhone 14 line-up has four models but this time Apple has replaced the mini version with a Plus model which has all the benefits of a Pro’s size, but none of the extra features and much higher price tag.

The models in the iPhone 14 range are:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus have camera upgrades, better battery life and new safety capabilities. As we’ve mentioned, the Pro and Pro Max will feature an Always-On display – for the first time ever on an iPhone – as well as a 48MP camera and a Dynamic Island which adapts in real-time to show alerts, notifications and activities.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple and red in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in deep purple, silver, gold and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacities.

The ‘always-on’ display is a game-changer

The ‘always-on’ display on the iPhone Pro and the iPhone Plus, lets notification addicts stay connected.

If you’re one of those people who never look away from your phone, Apple’s this ‘always-on’ display will let you stay connected all day, every day.

But only the iPhone Pro has the latest A16 Bionic chip.

An exclusive feature for the iPhone 14 Pro is the fact the display preserves power by dropping down to a low refresh rate of just 1Hz, dimming the screen, and handing updates over to a low-power co-processor to keep the time, widgets and notifications up to date, even with the phone in sleep mode.

The new phones also feature the company’s replacement to the once-mocked ‘notch’ that contains the front-facing cameras on all its handsets since the iPhone X. Now, a pill-shaped ‘Dynamic Island’ will contain the cameras, while the proximity sensor which turns off inputs when held to your ear, has been moved under the screen. The black blob will also be incorporated into a new notification style, allowing background apps such as ride-hailing services or voice recorders to keep some info onscreen.

The iPhone 14 Pro will start at US$999, £1,099 and AU$1,749 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at US$1,099, £1,199 and AU$1,899. With the death of the iPhone mini, the new cheapest iPhone is the base iPhone 14, starting at £849 or AU$1,399 and the iPhone 14 Plus will start at £949 and AU$1,579.

For more from Women Love Tech about Apple, visit here.