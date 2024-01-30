    Apple TV’s Ted Lasso Scores a Surprise No 1 Ranking among Original Streamers

    By Lucy Broadbent
    on 30 January 2024
    ted lasso Ted Lasso

    TV executives have been eagerly awaiting a new report which revealed this week that the most viewed show in the 2023 streaming charts is Suits.   Suits!  Oh for goodness sake!  There haven’t been any new episodes of the legal drama starring Meghan Markle in more than five years.  

    Given that streaming takes up the biggest share of TV usage, according to Nielsen who published the report, the news is significant.  It demonstrates our viewing patterns, and among other popular shows was Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, The Big Bang Theory and Friends.  All of these were old shows which have been licensed by the streaming platforms.  Comfort viewing, you might call it. 

    The big upset to the streaming figures was Ted Lasso which was the most viewed original show.  Its domination of the chart was all the more important because it ran on the platform with the fewest subscribers, Apple TV+.   It’s the first show that doesn’t stream on Netflix to take a No 1 ranking in Nielsen’s year end charts.

    Ted Lasso

    Ted Lasso was such a surprise No 1 that Nielsen had to double check their figures. “We rechecked everything, and it held up,” says Brian Fuhrer, senior vice president product strategy told The Hollywood Reporter “Even though Apple TV+ didn’t have the biggest footprint, a lot of people have either watched it multiple times or they’ve had more people come into their viewing pool and watch it.”

    Netflix has, until now, dominated the world of original content.  With seven other titles in Nielsen’s original program top ten like The Night Agent and Ginny and Georgia, it still remains the streamer to beat. But its position is undeniably under threat. 

    In the years before streaming, I can remember complaining about TV repeats and longing for new shows to come along.  In an entertainment world of almost limitless choice where some of the best TV ever made is to be found at just the touch of our remotes, it seems strange to me that Suits could still be in demand. 

    But then I am equally reassured that there are others out there who adored Ted Lasso, and managed to find their way to some of the best original content of the last three years. The good news is we have more choice than ever before, whether our preference is for old or new.

    Ted Lasso
    Lucy Broadbent With Her New Book What Would Ted Lasso Do?
    Tags
    news
    Lucy Broadbent
    By Lucy Broadbent

    Lucy Broadbent is the author of the award-winning 'What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted’s Positive Approach Can Help You', a motivational and fun self-help guide. Her most recent book is 'How To Be A Lioness.' Lucy is a journalist and travel writer, formerly travel editor for Hello! Magazine and contributor to The Carousel and Women Love Tech, The Los Angeles Times, The London Times, The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, Marie Claire (US, UK, Australian editions) You can buy a copy of her book on Amazon or her website here: https://www.lucybroadbent.net/

    View more

    trends News

    View more
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    By Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    By Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    View more
    gluten free FoodSwitch health
    Top 6 Food Recipe Apps for a Healthier You NOW
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 12 January 2024
    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    By Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023

    Related News

    View more
    free hair apps lifestyle
    8 Free Apps for the Best Hairstyle Beauty Makeovers Reviewed
    By Frederique Bros
    on 25 January 2024
    Top 10 Must 'Read' Eco-Fiction and Sustainability Audiobooks lifestyle
    Top 10 Must ‘Read’ Eco-Fiction and Sustainability Audiobooks
    By Lucy Cooper
    on 25 January 2024
    Theragun from Therabody lifestyle
    How Technology Is Revolutionizing Chronic Condition Management
    By Mia Barnes
    on 17 January 2024
    Broadband light treatment BBL lifestyle
    The Tech Behind the OTHER Kim Kardashian BBL Treatment
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 16 January 2024
    the plant runner lifestyle
    Interview With The Entrepreneurial Founders of The Plant Runner
    By Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 15 January 2024
    gluten free FoodSwitch health
    Top 6 Food Recipe Apps for a Healthier You NOW
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 12 January 2024

    More WLT News

    View more