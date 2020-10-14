Apple Unveils iPhone 12 series: Everything you should know about it

Today, Apple announced all the details about its four new iPhones: the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and a new, smaller, iPhone 12 mini. All the phones are 5G-equipped which means they can connect to the next-generation high-speed wireless networks.
The iPhone 12 Pro starts at A$1,699, while the iPhone Pro Max costs A$1,849. The iPhone 12 mini starts at A$1,199, while iPhone 12 starts at A$1,349.
Older models are cheaper with the iPhone 11 costing A$999. The iPhone XR is at A$849 and the budget iPhone SE is at A$749.
The iPhone 12 series will be available for pre-order from October 16th at 11PM (AEDT).
iPhone 12 (A$1,349)
- Colors: Black, White, Blue, Green and RED
- Size: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR and True Tone
- Design: Ceramic Shield front, glass back and aluminium design
- Resistance: Water-resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes (IP68)
- Camera: Dual 12-megapixel camera system (Ultra Wide, Wide) with Portrait mode, Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 with Scene Detection, Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 30 fps, and 4K video at up to 60 fps with extended dynamic range
- Selfie Camera: 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 with Scene Detection, Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 30 fps, 4K video recording at up to 60 fps, and slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps
- Connectivity: 5G and Gigabit LTE
- Chip: A14 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine
- Battery life: Up to 17 hours of video playback; up to 11 hours of video playback (streamed)
- Functionality: Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, Compatible with MagSafe accessories
- Charging mode: MagSafe, Qi wireless charging and Fast-charge–capable
iPhone 12 mini (A$1,199)
- Colors: Black, White, Blue, Green and RED
- Size: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR and True Tone
- Design: Ceramic Shield front, glass back and aluminium design
- Resistance: Water-resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes (IP68)
- Camera: Dual 12-megapixel camera system (Ultra Wide, Wide) with Portrait mode, Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 with Scene Detection, Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 30 fps, and 4K video up to 60 fps with extended dynamic range
- Selfie Camera: 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 with Scene Detection, Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 30 fps, 4K video recording at up to 60 fps, and slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps
- Connectivity: 5G and Gigabit LTE
- Chip: A14 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine
- Battery life: Up to 15 hours of video playback; up to 10 hours of video playback (streamed)
- Functionality: Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, Compatible with MagSafe accessories
- Charging mode: MagSafe, Qi wireless charging and Fast-charge–capable
iPhone 12 Pro (A$1,699)
- Colors: Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue
- Size: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR and True Tone
- Design: Ceramic Shield front, textured matt glass back and stainless steel design
- Resistance: Water-resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes (IP68)
- Camera: Pro 12-megapixel camera system (Ultra Wide, Wide, Telephoto) with Portrait mode, Night mode, Night mode Portrait, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 with Scene Detection, Apple ProRAW, and Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps
- Camera Technology: LiDAR Scanner for Night mode portraits, faster autofocus in low light and improved AR experiences
- Selfie Camera: 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 with Scene Detection, Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 30 fps, 4K video recording at up to 60 fps, and slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps
- Connectivity: 5G and Gigabit LTE
- Chip: A14 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine
- Battery life: Up to 17 hours of video playback; up to 11 hours of video playback (streamed)
- Functionality: Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, Compatible with MagSafe accessories
- Charging mode: MagSafe, Qi wireless charging and Fast-charge–capable
iPhone 12 Pro Max (A$1,849)
- Colors: Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue
- Size: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR and True Tone
- Design: Ceramic Shield front, textured matt glass back and stainless steel design
- Resistance: Water-resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes (IP68)
- Camera: Pro 12-megapixel camera system (Ultra Wide, Wide, Telephoto) with Portrait mode, Night mode, Night mode Portrait, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 with Scene Detection, Apple ProRAW, and Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps
- Camera Technology: LiDAR Scanner for Night mode portraits, faster autofocus in low light and improved AR experiences
- Selfie Camera: 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 with Scene Detection, Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 30 fps, 4K video recording at up to 60 fps, and slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps
- Connectivity: 5G and Gigabit LTE
- Chip: A14 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine
- Battery life: Up to 20 hours of video playback; up to 12 hours of video playback (streamed)
- Functionality: Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, Compatible with MagSafe accessories
- Charging mode: MagSafe, Qi wireless charging and Fast-charge–capable
