Apple Unveils iPhone 12 series: Everything you should know about it

Today, Apple announced all the details about its four new iPhones: the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and a new, smaller, iPhone 12 mini. All the phones are 5G-equipped which means they can connect to the next-generation high-speed wireless networks.

The iPhone 12 Pro starts at A$1,699, while the iPhone Pro Max costs A$1,849. The iPhone 12 mini starts at A$1,199, while iPhone 12 starts at A$1,349.

Older models are cheaper with the iPhone 11 costing A$999. The iPhone XR is at A$849 and the budget iPhone SE is at A$749.

The iPhone 12 series will be available for pre-order from October 16th at 11PM (AEDT).

iPhone 12 (A$1,349)

Black, White, Blue, Green and RED Size: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR and True Tone

iPhone 12 mini (A$1,199)

Black, White, Blue, Green and RED Size: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR and True Tone

iPhone 12 Pro (A$1,699)

Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue Size: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR and True Tone

iPhone 12 Pro Max (A$1,849)

Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue Size: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR and True Tone

