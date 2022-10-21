Apple Redesigns iPad in Four Vibrant Colours

Apple unveils plans to redesign the iPad in Four Vibrant Colours

Apple has revealed a redesigned iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and an all-screen design. The A14 Bionic chip within the new iPad is what allows it to run so quickly while using so little juice that it can last all day. The iPad’s cameras have been upgraded, with a new Ultra Wide 12MP front camera along the iPad’s landscape edge for enhanced video conferencing and a new improved 12MP rear camera for taking crisp, colourful photographs and 4K video.

A USB-C connector allows for the use of a broad variety of peripherals, Wi-Fi 6 provides even quicker connectivity, and cellular variants have lightning-fast 5G to ensure users are always connected. The all-new Magic Keyboard Folio is a two-piece keyboard and cover for the Apple iPad Pro that provides a premium typing experience, a trackpad that can be used anywhere, and more flexibility.

Thanks to iOS 16 and compatibility with Apple Pencil (1st generation). The brand-new iPad may be ordered as of today and will be in stores on Thursday, October 27.

“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun.”

Brand-New, All-Screen Design In Four Vibrant Finishes

The new iPad comes in blue, pink, yellow, and silver and has an all-screen design. The gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display wraps around the device, giving users additional room to view content while yet maintaining a size virtually identical to that of the previous generation’s iPad.

With its 2360 x 1640 resolution, over 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology, the new Liquid Retina display creates a stunning visual experience. With Touch ID relocated to the iPad’s home button, unlocking, logging into applications, and using Apple Pay are now more convenient than ever.

New Apple iPad Model A14 Bionic Offers Enhanced Performance

iPad’s processing power has been upgraded by 20% compared to the previous generation, while the A14 Bionic chip’s graphics performance has been improved by 10%.

In comparison to the best-selling Android tablet,3 the new iPad is up to five times quicker, and those upgrading from an older iPad model, like as the iPad 7th generation, will see a threefold increase in overall performance. With A14 Bionic’s 16-core Neural Engine, machine learning capabilities are increased by up to 80%.

This is a significant improvement over A13, which only had 8 cores. When working on a school assignment, editing a high-resolution film, or playing a graphics-intensive game, the A14 Bionic offers exceptional speed and efficiency.

Advanced Cameras and Audio

The iPad’s front-facing camera has moved to the device’s first-ever landscape-orientation edge. The user’s gaze is fixed on the camera at all times throughout a FaceTime chat or video recording for social media. Center Stage works with the landscape Ultra Wide front camera’s 12MP sensor and 122-degree field of view to follow the subject around the room. iPad’s new 12MP Wide rear camera takes exceptionally clear pictures and smooth 4K video at up to 240 frames per second.

The cameras and their accompanying dual microphones are designed to function together, with the microphones picking up sound from the active camera while simultaneously canceling out any extraneous sounds.

The Apple iPad’s bigger screen and the new stereo speakers in their landscape orientation provide for an excellent video streaming experience.

Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and USB-C for Faster Connectivity

Improved wifi access while traveling allows iPad users to accomplish even more. Compared to the 802.11ac Wi-Fi enabled by the previous generation of iPads, connections are 30 percent quicker on the new iPad thanks to the addition of support for Wi-Fi 6.

In optimal circumstances, the cellular Apple iPad models with 5G may achieve rates of up to 3.5Gbps, allowing users to view their files, chat with their friends, and watch their favorite shows without any interruptions. iPad’s incredible connection options are made possible by its continuous support for Gigabit LTE, physical SIM cards, and eSIM with on-device activation.

The connector is compatible with many different USB-C accessories and may charge at a quicker rate when used with a high-power charging adapter.

Apple iPad Accessories

Accessories for the iPad increase its usefulness and the doors it opens to new forms of expression and work. With its full-size keys, 1 mm of travel, and responsive feel, the new iPad’s Magic Keyboard Folio provides a fantastic typing experience. The next iPad will have a keyboard with a huge trackpad and support for a click-anywhere experience and Multi-Touch gestures, which will greatly improve the fluidity of common actions like scrolling, swiping, pinching, and navigating the pointer.

Shortcuts and frequently used functions like altering the volume or screen brightness are now only a press away thanks to the new 14-key function row. The two-part design allows for a wide range of customization, and it consists of a magnetically attached keyboard case and a removable rear cover for the iPad.

The keyboard connects magnetically to the Smart Connector on the iPad’s edge, which supplies power and data. That means the keyboard may be used without being linked or charged, and it can be quickly folded behind the iPad or detached. For greater versatility whether gaming, viewing videos, or anything else, the rear cover doubles as an adjustable stand.

Apple iPad OS 16 Brings Powerful New Features OS 16 Brings Powerful New Features

New productivity and collaboration tools are available in iPadOS 16, allowing customers to do even more with their iPads.

New features in Messages allow users to edit or unsend recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later. There are also new collaboration features in Messages that make starting and managing shared projects quick and seamless.

allow users to edit or unsend recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later. There are also new collaboration features in Messages that make starting and managing shared projects quick and seamless. Freeform , a powerful new productivity app built into iPadOS with a flexible canvas and full support for Apple Pencil, gives users the ability to see, share, and collaborate all in one place.6

, a powerful new productivity app built into iPadOS with a flexible canvas and full support for Apple Pencil, gives users the ability to see, share, and collaborate all in one place.6 iCloud Shared Photo Library allows users to share photos seamlessly and automatically among up to six family members.

allows users to share photos seamlessly and automatically among up to six family members. Safari adds shared Tab Groups to browse the web with others, and the browsing experience gets even more secure with passkeys.

adds shared Tab Groups to browse the web with others, and the browsing experience gets even more secure with passkeys. In Mail , users can now schedule emails ahead of time and are even given a moment to cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox.7

, users can now schedule emails ahead of time and are even given a moment to cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox.7 The Weather app comes to iPad, designed to take full advantage of the stunning display with beautiful animations, and with just a tap, users can see the most important weather information.

app comes to iPad, designed to take full advantage of the stunning display with beautiful animations, and with just a tap, users can see the most important weather information. Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognise text in images across the system, and the feature now comes to video, making text completely interactive in paused video frames. Visual Look Up now allows users to lift the subject from an image or isolate a subject by removing the background with just a tap.

iPad and the Environment

The latest iPad models use 100% recycled gold to plate several printed circuit boards, a first for iPad. The primary logic board foil of the new iPad is made entirely of recycled copper, making it the first iPad to incorporate recycled copper. It also contains aluminum, tin, and rare earth elements that have been reprocessed.

All iPad models exceed Apple’s stringent energy efficiency requirements and are free of mercury, BFR, PVC, and beryllium. With this redesign, Apple is one step closer to its 2025 objective of eliminating all plastic from its packaging by replacing the plastic outer cover with a fiber-based alternative.

Today, Apple’s worldwide operations produce zero net carbon emissions, and by 2030, the company aspires to achieve the same goal throughout its entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles. This implies that every Apple product sold, from component production, assembly, shipment, customer usage, and charging through recycling and material recovery, will have zero impact on the environment.

Pricing and Availability

The new iPad is available to order starting today, 19 October, at apple.com/au/store and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions, including Australia, with availability beginning in stores Thursday, 27 October.

Wi-Fi models of the new iPad are available with a starting price of RRP A$749 inc. GST , and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at RRP A$999 inc. GST . The new iPad, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at . The new iPad, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in blue, pink, yellow, and silver. Apple Pencil (1st generation) is compatible with the new iPad. A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation) for RRP A$159 inc. GST.

For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately for RRP A$15 inc. GST.

The new Magic Keyboard Folio designed for the new iPad is available for RRP A$399 inc. GST and comes in white.

and comes in white. The new Smart Folio designed for the new iPad is available for RRP A$129 inc. GST in white, sky, watermelon, and lemonade.

in white, sky, watermelon, and lemonade. iPad (9th generation) will remain in the iPad lineup. Wi-Fi models of iPad (9th generation) are available with a starting price of RRP A$549 inc. GST , and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at RRP A$779 inc GST , in silver and space grey finishes.

, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at , in silver and space grey finishes. Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels. Wi-Fi models of the new iPad are available with a starting price of RRP A$699 inc. GST, the new Magic Keyboard Folio is available for RRP A$359 inc. GST , and Apple Pencil (1st generation) is available for RRP A$139 inc. GST . For more information visit apple.com/au-hed/shop.

the new Magic Keyboard Folio is available for , and Apple Pencil (1st generation) is available for . For more information visit apple.com/au-hed/shop. iPadOS 16, the powerful operating system designed specifically for iPad, is available beginning Tuesday, 25 October, and ships for free with the new iPad. iPadOS 16 will be available as a free software update for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models.

Customers can trade in their current iPad and get credit toward a new one.8

Engrave iPad with a meaningful mix of emoji, names, initials, and numbers, all for free, available only at apple.com/au/store or in the Apple Store app.

Apple provides customers with a number of services online. From personalised support and advice from Apple Specialists to convenient delivery options, Apple ensures the best way to buy Apple products is from apple.com/au/store.

More Reading: