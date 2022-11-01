ASOS Now Exclusively Offers Horizon Forbidden West Inspired Apparel

Mary Grace
on November 2, 2022
ASOS Now Exclusively Offers Horizon Forbidden West Inspired Apparel | Women Love Tech

ASOS Now Exclusively Offers Horizon Forbidden West Inspired Apparel

There is no need for weaving or other forms of handiwork. PlayStation Australia recently revealed fashion is coming to the Forbidden West with the collaboration of Horizon Raw Materials and ASOS.

Unlike Aloy’s in-game attire, which is designed with her safety and survival in mind, the ASOS collaboration is geared toward providing Horizon fans with casual, comfortable clothes. This collection of unisex clothing for gaming and streetwear includes a selection of joggers, hoodies, and shirts that may be worn together as matching sets or separately as individual items.

Despite being highly influenced by the game, there are recognizable features and nuances from Aloy’s appearance that can be seen in Horizon key art or graphic novels. 

This source of inspiration has been meticulously reimagined as a streetwear collection that has versatile pieces that can be worn in a wide range of fresh and interesting ways. As you explore the Forbidden West, ultra-soft shirts and cozy joggers will make for the ideal attire for a lengthy gaming session.

The collection will be made available for purchase under Guerrilla Games’ merchandising brand known as Horizon Raw Materials.

Prices will vary from $52 to $152. It is available now in Europe (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), Japan, and Asia (including Australia), and in the United States (US) in early 2023.

Rather than dropping your shards at your nearest merchant, you can find the whole collection on ASOS here.

Check out Guerrilla’s Instagram and Tiktok pages over the next period to join in on styling challenges and other fun activities related to the collection’s launch! For more information on the new collection, visit PlayStation.com. 

More Reading:

Tags
N/A
Mary Grace
By Mary Grace

Mary Grace Sahagun is a Lifestyle Writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. Mary Grace turned her hand to writing after she began her career as an aircraft engineer.

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022

Related News

Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Sarah Kelly beauty
Sarah Kelly: “I Was The Model In The Picture…But Even I Don’t Look Like That”
Women Love Tech
on October 31, 2022
Top 9 Apple And Android Halloween Apps To Help Parents
Frederique Bros
on October 28, 2022
Halloween 1978 lifestyle
The Best Movies And Shows To Stream For Halloween
Pamela Connellan
on October 27, 2022
Gaming games
What Are The Most Popular Songs Used In Video Games?
Pamela Connellan
on October 25, 2022
The Promising Success Of Hireup Amid The Struggles | Women Love Tech lifestyle
Hireup’s Laura O’Reilly: How Technology Plays A Role To Support Care Workers
Mary Grace
on October 25, 2022

More WLT News