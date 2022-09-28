Aussie Shopping Tech Platform Checkmate Raises $5 Million

Checkmate, a personalised smart shopping tool that makes it easy for you to discover brands, apply savings and manage their orders post-purchase, today announced it has secured a $5 million USD seed funding round led by Fuel Capital.

What Is Checkmate All About?

Checkmate prevents the headache that often comes with shopping online. The innovative technology platform, which includes a free Chrome extension and mobile app, improves the eCommerce experience from end to end.

Consumers typically are so inundated with personalised email deals from brands that it’s tough to manage them all and remember to apply each deal at checkout. Checkmate is the first solution that gathers all the best deals from a your personal email and the web and automatically applies them at checkout to help you save the most you can.

You can also track your package shipments in a single, easy-to-use dashboard! On top of this, you can store all your gift cards in a convenient digital wallet and use the Wishlist feature to save items you want to purchase later.

The Investment Will Accelerate Product Development

Checkmate will use the new investment to accelerate its product development and customer growth. Other participants in the round include Kevin Johnson, former CEO of Ebates at Rakuten; f7 Ventures; Blackbird Ventures; Scribble Ventures; Hyper; and Susa Ventures.

“With record-high inflation, economic uncertainty and a volatile stock market, consumers are looking to save wherever they can,” said Harry Dixon, CEO and Co-founder of Checkmate. “At the same time, skyrocketing digital ad costs mean retailers and brands need new ways to establish and build their own customer relationships. We’re extremely proud to partner with this prestigious group of investors as we roll out a delightful product that helps smart shoppers save, while helping brands drive conversion and loyalty.”

Australia’s Blackbird Ventures Principal Tom Humphrey speaks to the intrepid future of eCommerce with Checkmate in consumers’ lives:

“At Blackbird, we have been gnawing on a future of ecommerce investment thesis for some time. Ecommerce penetration is growing, shopping is becoming more social- and mobile-driven, brands are seeking direct and deeper customer relationships, and consumer expectations are higher than ever. Checkmate sits right at the nucleus of our view of this future, and we are excited to partner with founders Harry, Rory and Elliot on the journey ahead.”

Add Checkmate to your browser by visiting joincheckmate.com