Award-Winning Tell Me Why Microsoft Xbox Game Release

Tell Me Why is DONTNOD Entertainment first collaboration with Microsoft. The game has recently won best Microsoft Xbox Game at Gamescon. The game will be released in three parts with the complete story available by the end of 2020.

The story is based around two siblings who return to their childhood home in rural Alaska to solve a mystery. Alyson and Tyler Ronan are twins with a unique supernatural connection. It’s been ten years since their mother’s death and they are searching for answers.

The genre is a narrative adventure. The Tlingit culture plays a significant role in the story and scenery. The gameplay is based on branching dialogue and dramatic actions. The developers consulted and commissioned Huna Tlingit artisans to create authentic dialogue and art objects which appear in the game.

The game developers are based in Paris lead by game director Florent Guillaume. Tell Me Why’s music was created by composer Ryan Lott.

One of the more rewarding aspects of writing music is the ability to capture a variety of emotions at the same time,” said Ryan. “Scoring Tell Me Why was the perfect opportunity to do just that, as our characters are caught in a complex psychological state. Reverberations of the past, a quest to unfold a bewildering secret, and the power and intimacy of an indescribable connection make the story full of conflicted emotions.” Ryan Lott

Tell Me Why’s beautiful graphics in stunning 4K and HDR promise to make this an enjoyable and memorable game.

Tell Me Why unfolds across three chapters that will release on August 27, September 3, and September 10, 2020. All chapters will be available on Xbox Game Pass and will also be available for purchase on Xbox One, Windows PC and Steam.

https://www.xbox.com/games/tell-me-why

About Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise Life is Strange. In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their special bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood.

Set in the fictional town of Delos Crossing, Alaska, Tell Me Why features a cast of intriguing, true-to-life characters and mature themes. As you interact with memories of the past, you will make choices that determine the strength of the unique bond that Tyler and Alyson share—and shape the future course of the twins’ lives. https://www.tellmewhygame.com/

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops “AA” budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (Life is Strange), action (Remember Me) and RPG (Vampyr). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in “one shot” format.

The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom. https://dont-nod.com/en/