Beats by Dr. Dre Launches Sound Sharing Wireless Earphones: Beats Flex

This week Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) launched the affordable and premium Beats Flex – a wireless earphone with high quality sound.

With a flexible and convenient design, Beats Flex has plenty of improvements, including magnetic auto-play/pause earbuds, a 12-hour battery life, a new acoustic driver and upgraded microphone for impressive sound performance, and USB-C charging.

You can expect its signature high-quality sound for much less than the cost of its predecessor, with the RRP $79.95 AUD.

Available in four scolours—Beats Black, Yuzu Yellow, Smoke Grey and Flame Blue— with Beats Black and Yuzu Yellow available for pre-order beginning today at apple.com.

Sound

Beats Flex employs a proprietary layered driver with dual-chamber acoustics to achieve rich, balanced sound with outstanding stereo separation. Laser cut micro-venting and an optimised driver angle ensure ear pressure relief and accurate sound delivery. Additionally, an advanced digital processor fine-tunes the audio for accurate bass, precise mids, and low distortion across the frequency curve.

Design

Made of durable Nitinol material, the Flex-Form cable is extremely lightweight and nearly unnoticeable while wearing around your neck. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck.

Technology

An advanced built-in microphone helps reduce wind noise for elevated voice clarity and call performance. On-device controls allow you to adjust volume as well as manage music, take calls, or activate voice assistant.

The Apple W1 chip seamlessly integrates Beats Flex into your world of Apple products. Simply power on and hold near your iPhone or iPad for one-touch pairing.

Beats Flex is ready to be used with any Apple device that is synced to iCloud so you can seamlessly switch between products, check battery status, or use Audio Sharing.

Beats Flex and Apple 12

Audio Sharing lets you wirelessly share audio with your friend using Beats Flex and another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods.

From a song, to a podcast, or even a movie — you can easily share whatever you’re listening to on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and each control your own volume. Simply bring the second set of headphones near your Apple device and connect with a tap.

Environmentally Friendly Packaging

True to Apple’s promise to be more sustainable, the packaging uses the least amount of plastic of all Beats packaging to date and is made up of 87% fibre-based materials. All the wood fibre in the packaging comes from recycled sources or responsibly managed forests, and the product tray is recyclable with paper.

Pricing and Availability

Beats Flex (79.95 AUD) is available to order today in Beats Black and Yuzu Yellow at apple.com/au. Smoke Grey and Flame Blue coming early 2021.