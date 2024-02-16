Beautiful by Drew Barrymore – Kitchen Appliances and Homeware

While watching an American cooking influencer on YouTube I lusted after her matching white Beautiful by Drew kitchen appliances.

If you’ve ever watched The Drew Barrymore Show (snippets available on YouTube) you’ll see many of the items from the collection.

The brand was developed by Drew Barrymore and Made by Gather Founder and CEO, Shae Hong.

The company has the tagline of Designed for Beautiful moments.

The range started with a line of high-performance, thoughtfully designed small kitchen appliances and cookware. In a couple of years, it has expanded, and The Beautiful by Drew Collection includes Appliances, Cookware, Home, Tabletop and Cook’s Tools.

Image Credit: Beautiful by Drew

Beautiful by Drew Products

The products combine elegant design with modern silhouettes and signature gold accents. They are available in contemporary colours like Black sesame, Oyster grey, Blueberry pie blue, Cornflower blue, Sage green, Pink Champagne, Merlot red, and White Icing.

You’ll be tempted by the on-trend air fryer that sold out in less than 24 hours after its debut on the Drew Barrymore Show on 17 March 2021.

Beautiful by Drew kitchenware products include measuring spoons, Touchscreen Air Fryers, toaster ovens, electric kettles, touchscreen toasters, Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, High-Performance Touchscreen Blenders, Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Makers, Enamelled Cast Iron Dutch Ovens, jumbo cookers, square griddle pans, stir fry plans and covered fry pans.

The Cooks Tools range includes a thoughtful assortment of everyday cooking essentials. The collection features a spatula, whisk, peeler, basting brush, can openers, pizza cutter, solid and slotted spoons and turners, strainer, measuring cups and spoons, rolling pin, colander, cookie dough scoop, ice cream scoop, spoon rest, winged corkscrew, kitchen scissors, and mixing bowls.

The cutlery range includes High-performance knives and shears designed with signature gold accents, white forged handles and crafted to maintain their sharp edges after use. The Beautiful cutlery collection includes a 12-piece Cutlery Block Set, a 3-piece Chef Knife Set, a 4-piece Steak Knife Set, a 2-piece All Purpose Shear Set, and a 7″ Signature Knife.

Staff Quotes

Image Credit: Beautiful by Drew

“We’re on a mission to make everyone’s life more beautiful through cooking. With my long-standing relationship with Walmart, I knew they were the perfect partner to bring this vision to life. It’s an act of love to make something that brings people together and lights them up,” said Drew Barrymore, Beautiful’s Co-Founder and Creative Director. “I hope this collection inspires others to make more beautiful moments in the kitchen– together.”

“We’re thrilled to be launching Beautiful Kitchenware with Drew and feel this is the perfect collection to be added to the Made by Gather portfolio,” said Shae Hong, Made by Gather founder and CEO. “The designs, colours and performance of our products are unlike anything on the market right now, and we look forward to seeing these products add elegance and beauty to kitchens across the country.”

Dan Siegel, President, of Lifetime Brands, Inc. said, “We’ve truly enjoyed working with Drew and Made by Gather on the launch of Beautiful, and [we] share the same passions about design, functionality and colour. We’ve taken Drew’s vision and translated it into kitchen tools, gadgets, and cutlery that perfectly complement the small appliances.”

Fingers crossed; Beautiful by Drew Barrymore products will be available in Australia soon. The Beautiful by Drew is available exclusively from Walmart stores nationwide and online.

About Beautiful

Beautiful, launched in March 2021, combines elegant design, contemporary colours and modern silhouettes for high-performance appliances and cookware that look beautiful in everyone’s kitchen. Beautiful was co-founded by Drew Barrymore and Made by Gather Founder and CEO Shae Hong to offer innovative, purposeful, and affordable products that bring people together. For more information, please visit https://beautifulbydrew.com/