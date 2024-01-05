    Best Beauty Apps for Selfies, Services, Shopping and More

    Ruby Feneley
    on 5 January 2024
    selfie

    From shopping, learning, perfecting and creating being an active member of the beauty industry can feel like a full time job.  We have rounded up the best apps for beauty experts. Whether you need flawless content on the go, want to nix nasties in your products, or need to perfect your look beauty writer Ruby Feneley has rounded up the apps for you to make your Instagram account stand out!

    Bellashoot

    Think a Pinterest community strictly for beauty aficionados. Bellashoot is a fantastic resource for beauty connoisseurs as it allows users to generate and access content. Stumped on inspiration for a makeup look? Simply “search” the key word and you will have instant access to tutorials, product recs and giveaways. You can also upload your own tutorials for other Bellashoot users allowing beauty aficionados to share knowledge.

    ThinkDirty

    ThinkDirty is an app that allows consumers to navigate the beauty aisle without a degree in cosmetic chemistry. Particularly popular with mums to be the app allows you to search beauty, household and personal care products for potentially harmful ingredients. That’s right, they decode those endless ingredients lists for you making avoiding the ingredients you don’t want a cinch.

    BeautyPlus

    Instaglam just got easier. Beautyplus is one of the most straight forward selfie-editing apps out there. The app allows you to re-light, smooth and filter objects. Be warned: their “resize” function is addictive. But unlike many virtual photoshop substitutes the adjustments are easy to make so your “tweak” wont translate to friends dm’ing you questions about a nose job. I think of it as a virtual corrector to my own poor selfie skills.

    Youcamapps

    Try before you buy is gospel to most beauty connoisseurs and Youcam apps have made it so easy you don’t even have to leave the house. The “smart cosmetic kit” uses advanced facial mapping to provide virtual, and accurate makeovers. Additionally they provide “Beauty Advisor” chat functions for tailored advice.

    Hairstyle Makeover App

    Cant stop thinking about that new haircut? This app allows you to upload a selfie and try on new hairstyles and colours. This app uses “real” hairstyles and professional edit images so you receive a realistic image of whether that lusted after look will actually suit you. We promise – if it doesn’t it’s way better to find out here than in salon!

    Asap54

    Asap54 has been called the “Shazam” for beauty and fashion. The application allows you to upload images that inspire you – be it a dress you saw in a shop window, or a work of art, and will provide you with suggestions based on what you upload.

    ShadeScout

    Shadescout allows you to search colours you love and find identical shades in cosmetics. Want a matching lipstick for your cocktail dress? Or need to know what eyeshadow was used on a photoshoot? Upload the colour to shades and it will find your perfect match. What’s more you can try the colour on in real time!

    Ruby Feneley
    By Ruby Feneley

    Ruby Feneley is a lifestyle writer who has worked across fashion, health, beauty and technology. After graduating as an English major from the University of Sydney Ruby spent a year working in fashion and copywriting in New York before relocating to Sydney where she began her career as a lifestyle journalist. Ruby has brought Women Love Tech readers news on Ted X Youth, Womanizer and We-Vibes new pleasure-tech, revolutions in skincare technology and the best apps for the beauty obsessed. Ruby has also covered the rise of apps in our personal lives, whether dating, networking or mental health. Ruby is always interested in the way technology continues to shape our lives – and how it can improve yours. She is also the Beauty Editor for The Carousel.com.

