Cutting Through The Fat: The Behaviours Scientifically Proven To Help You Lose More Weight

Chew your food 20 times before swallowing, no carbs after 8pm, stand on your head after each meal.

Ever felt that no matter what you do, you just can’t seem to shed the kilos? Not to mention, keep them off?

New research from the CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, has cut through the fat on what it takes to lose weight, and keep it off. Just in time for those (potentially lagging) New Year’s resolutions.

Say goodbye to 2022 and start 2023 afresh

The research has revealed the three behaviours that, when put into practice regularly, have the biggest impact for people looking to make 2023 the year they get healthier and achieve their weight loss goals:

Tracking food intake

Following menu plans

Weighing in regularly.

The study (of nearly 11,000 CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet members) uncovered that those who weighed in regularly, followed the menu plan and tracked their food intake the most achieved a weight loss of 8.1 per cent of their starting body weight in 12 weeks, or an average of 7.5kgs.

Those who engaged in these behaviours the least achieved a 3.3 per cent drop in their weight (3.1kgs) – a difference of nearly 4.5kgs between the two groups!

Thankfully, however, it’s not all strictness and sacrifice to see results. The research also found that individuals who displayed high diligence across two of the three behaviours were still able to achieve above average weight loss, losing 7.5 per cent of their starting body weight.

CSIRO Total Wellbeing Dietitian, Pennie McCoy said “Many people feel they have to be really strict to see results. This pressure can lead to unrealistic expectations, which can become disempowering, so it’s really exciting to see in the research findings that there is room for flexibility in a sustainable weight loss journey.”

With knowledge, comes Hope

It’s research that has informed the development of the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet’s new artificial intelligence (AI) weight loss coach, Hope, which uses psychological techniques to prompt and motivate its members throughout their weight loss journey.

Shaped by over 100 million points of CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet member data, Hope predicts appropriate weight loss targets, tracks progress and provides timely feedback, using state-of-the-art machine learning, to support members to thrive on the 12-week program.

Top tips for staying motivated when losing weight:

Alongside innovations like Hope, strategies such as following a program backed by evidence, planning and reflecting, and understanding what’s needed are just some of the many tips and tricks at our disposal, says Pennie:

Set realistic expectations up from the start – weight loss takes time, but with the right tools and supports, realistic goals can be achieved. Find out what will keep you motivated within your weight loss journey and be flexible to adjust your expectations as you go. Utilise tools to keep you accountable and motivated – use tools that work for you like the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet’s Hope to ensure you track your food intake, weigh in, and follow a sustainable, whole foods menu pla Personalise your motivation – tie your motivation for improving your diet, exercise or weight to something that defines you or your passions. Understand what’s needed – time for food shopping, meal planning, and fitting in exercise etc. Plan and reflect – review your week and think about what worked, what didn’t, and put strategies in place for the week ahead. Remind yourself of your bigger goals along the way– it’s easy to get bogged down in the steps but remembering what got you up and started in the first place is really important. This may include creating an inspiration board that includes visual references to keep you positively motivated such as a photo of friends and family, a special event invite you’re looking forward to or a memory. Tap into support – from Hope, or from health professionals or by connecting with your community. Those who regularly share their experiences via a forum or social media group are more likely to maintain motivation. Embrace learning from mistakes – the program is designed to give you the skills, knowledge and tools at your finger-tips to help build your confidence to take charge of your health! Be kind to yourself – don’t forget life happens, you don’t have to be perfect and the research shows that!

Available exclusively to CSIRO Total Wellbeing members, find out more about Hope by heading to www.totalwellbeingdiet.com