The 5 Best New Movies Dropping On Amazon, Apple and Google Play This Month

You’re in the mood for a good movie, you dim the lights, let the popcorn pop, sit on the couch, then what?! Too many options is what. You’re not the only one to find that the level of choice we have these days can be somewhat overwhelming; spending more time browsing than actually watching.

Let this guide allow you safely stop scrolling and embrace some of the latest and greatest new films now available to rent and byu online, right off the back of their cinematic release (just in case you missed the hype, or want to watch your new fav flick over and over again).

Top Gun Maverick

Over 30 years have passed since the original classic aired, but Tom Cruise is back and better than ever, still donning the signature aviators and bomber. A testament to Aussie audiences’ continued need for speed, Top Gun Maverick is already the 3rd biggest film ever in Australian box office history. The perfect balance of action and drama, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell takes on the challenge of teaching next gen fighter pilots, but will the inimitable Goose (Rooster’s son played by Miles Teller) make the cut?

Thor Love and Thunder

This latest MCU installment sees Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi reunite after the success of Thor: Ragnarok, this time with the addition of Oscar-winner Christian Bale as supervillain Gorr the God Butcher. A stellar cast peppered with witty one liners, makes for a very easy watch for any family obsessed with the fantasy world.

Elvis

Baz Luhrmann once again sashays onto our screens with a visual feast; a biopic on the King of rock n roll, Elvis Presley. Following his turbulent rise to fame, the hyperactive camerawork and razzle dazzle of each set helps to craft a suffocating story of the young artists. From the raw trauma of losing his mother to his lowest career point and his all-consuming addiction issues, Elvis is a must-watch.

Where The Crawdad’s Sing

One for the self-proclaimed book worms who devoured Delia Owens’ hit novel released back in 2018; Where The Crawdads Sing was adopted by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production house to spin these words into a memorable movie. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as the mysterious lead, Kya Clark, the coming-of-age murder mystery flicks between to timelines as a court case plays out in a small marsh side town in North Carolina.

Hot Seat

A 2022 action film that perhaps flew under your radar, Hot Seat is a thrilling recount of one working man’s day going from bad to worse. Strapped down in his office chair, Orlando (played by Kevin Dillon) will detonate a device with any sudden movements. Thankfully, it’s Mel Gibson, a grizzled looking bomb squad cop, that comes to his defense at the 11th hour.

The answer to “what will we watch tonight”, just got a lot more interesting.

Available across a variety of digital platforms including the Apple TV app, Google TV, Fetch, Foxtel Store, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Telstra TV Box Office, YouTube and Microsoft Store, these top tier titles are dropping all throughout the month of September.

ABOUT THE AUSTRALIAN HOME ENTERTAINMENT DISTRIBUTORS ASSOCIATION (AHEDA):

The Australian Home Entertainment Distributors Association (AHEDA) represents the Australian film & TV home entertainment industry in digital content and packaged goods (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD). We advocate for our members on issues affecting the industry, including intellectual property theft and enforcement, classification, copyright and media convergence. Our industry gives consumers their first opportunity to access entertainment at home and we are committed to supporting and advancing this unique sector.