9 Top Apps For Social Media Posting

Looking for the best social media Apps and Websites to help your business run smoothly and effortlessly? Well, there’s plenty to choose from. Here’s more about Hootsuite, Buffer, Later, Sprout Social,Tailwind, Sendible, SocialPilot TweetDeck, Social Oomph.

Hootsuite

You’ll get all the basics in its free version, and you’ll need to upgrade if you are happy to pay for more features. You can find and filter social conversations by keyword, hashtag and location in different languages.

Women love Tech Instagram Stories

Later

Instagram users love this social media management tool because it has a visual calendar. So you can schedule future posts easily and plan posts with a drag and drop feature which allows you to create a visually arresting feed.

Buffer

Buffers is intuitive when it comes to scheduling posts and is for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Instagram Stories, Pinterest and Linkedin. Plus there’s some useful analytics features.

Twitter feed

Tweet Deck

Created in 20008 as an independent app to help you Tweet like a Pro. The most powerful Twitter tool for real-time tracking, organizing, and engagement.

Sendible

Perfect for integrating with a number of platforms and helpful for people who are running multiple social media accounts for a number of businesses or clients. You can create profiles for each and manage campaigns independently of each other.

Sprout Social

Good for Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest Linkedin and Instagram posting. There’s analytics tools available making it a great one stop shop for social media.

Tailwind

Specialises in Pinterest and Instagram scheduling. Billed as the tool that feels like a marketing team.

Pinterest

SocialPilot

More affordable than the rest at $50 per month compared to Buffer and Sendible at $99 and Hootsuite at $129 per month. Has the added bonus of offering you content ideas.

SocialOomph

Ideal for the full suite of social media platforms and has a lot of superb features such as helping with tagging and bulk scheduling of content.

FOLLOW WOMEN LOVE TECH’S SOCIAL MEDIA

Women Love Tech’s Twitter is here: https://twitter.com/womenlovetech

Women Love Tech’s Facebook is here: https://www.facebook.com/Womenlovetech

Women Love Tech’s Instagram is here: https://www.instagram.com/womenlovetech/

Women Love Tech’s Linkedin is here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/2957360/