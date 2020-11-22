In the year that has seen a rise in popularity of podcasts, the riveting Birds Eye View​ has just taken out the award for best Australian podcast of the year. The docu-series about life in a Northern Territory women’s prison. Life Uncut, hosted by The Bachelor alumni Laura Byrne and Brittney Hockley, missed out the top spot but was named the Listeners’ Choice after a public vote of 45,000 plus people.

Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne pose with the Listeners’ Choice Award for their podcast Life Uncut at the Australian Podcast Awards on November 20, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for the Australian Podcast Awards)

Matt & Alex – All Day Breakfast​ ​won Moment of the Year for their excellent reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests, daily news show ​7AM​ won Best New Podcast and ​Science Vs​ took out the Spotlight Award for its remarkable foresight in imagining a fictional pandemic.

Comedian Froomes

Hosted by Aussie comedian, presenter and podcast fan Froomes, the ceremony celebrated the best content and creators in the on-demand audio industry across 24 different categories.

Full list below:

Podcast of the Year supported by PodcastOne Australia

● Winner: ​BIRDS EYE VIEW​ (StoryProjects with women in Darwin Correctional Centre)

The Listener’s Choice

● Winner:​ ​Life Uncut Podcast​ (​Laura Byrne, Brittany Hockley & iHeartPodcast Network

Australia)

Podcast Champion supported by Nova Entertainment ● Recipient:​ Audiocraft Festival

The Spotlight Award supported by iHeart Podcast Network Australia

● Winner: ​Science Vs​ (Gimlet Media)

​Science Vs​ (Gimlet Media) ● Silver: ​The Last Voyage of The Pong Su​ (The Age and Sydney Morning Herald)

● Bronze: ​The Lighthouse​ (News Corp Australia) Moment of the Year supported by Acast

● Winner: ​Matt & Alex – All Day Breakfast​ – Black Lives Matter (PodcastOne Australia)

​Matt & Alex – All Day Breakfast​ – Black Lives Matter (PodcastOne Australia) ● Silver: ​Coronacast​ (​Dr Norman Swan and Tegan Taylor for ABC​)

● Bronze: ​Squiz Kids Q+A with Prime Minister Scott Morrison​ (The Squiz) The Bullseye Award supported by Acast

● Winner: ​The Gays Are Revolting​ (Lipp Media)

​The Gays Are Revolting​ (Lipp Media) ● Silver: ​Prof Joe Covid 19 Aged Care Podcast ​(Dignity of Risk Australia)

● Bronze: ​All Ears​ (All Ears English) The Creativity Award supported by iHeart Podcast Network Australia

● Winner: ​Science Vs: Pandemic!​ (Gimlet Media)

​Science Vs: Pandemic!​ (Gimlet Media) ● Silver: ​The Last Voyage of The Pong Su​ (The Age and Sydney Morning Herald)

● Bronze: ​Tony Martin’s SIZZLETOWN​ (pots n pans productions) Best Lockdown Podcast

● Winner: ​The New Social Contract​ (Impact Studios at UTS)

​The New Social Contract​ (Impact Studios at UTS) ● Silver: ​Busy Bodies with Mr Snot Bottom – Healthy Heroes Episodes​ (​Mr Snot Bottom for Kinderling Kids Radio​)

● Bronze: ​Coronacast​ (​Dr Norman Swan and Tegan Taylor for ABC​) Best New Podcast supported by Acast

● Winner: ​7AM​ (Schwartz Media)

​7AM​ (Schwartz Media) ● Silver: ​Life Uncut Podcast​ (​Laura Byrne, Brittany Hockley & iHeartPodcast Network Australia)

● Bronze: ​Who The Hell is Hamish?​ (News Corp Australia) Best Arts and Culture Podcast

● Winner: ​Bad Behavior ​(​Nikila Cranage, Rosalind Anketell, Namcheja Maghembe)

● Silver: ​Margin Notes ​(Yen Eriksen and Zoya Patel)

● Bronze: ​Eyes on Gilead​ (​Fiona Williams, Natalie Hambly, Sana Qadar, Haidee Ireland and Jeremy Wilmot for SBS​) Best Branded Podcast supported by PodcastOne Australia

● Winner: ​That’s Incredible​ (Mamamia Podcasts)

​That’s Incredible​ (Mamamia Podcasts) ● Silver: ​Beyond Blue: Not Alone​ (Beyond Blue)

● Bronze: ​This Girl Can – Victoria​ (VicHealth) Best Business Podcast supported by Nova Entertainment

● Winner: ​Women are the Business​ (University of Melbourne)

​Women are the Business​ (University of Melbourne) ● Silver: ​Building A Unicorn​ (Lawson Media)

● Bronze: ​She’s on the Money​ ​(Victoria Devine & iHeartPodcast Network Australia) Best Comedy Podcast supported by Spotify for Podcasters

● Winner: ​A Rational Fear​ (​Dan Ilic for Downwind Media​)

​A Rational Fear​ (​Dan Ilic for Downwind Media​) ● Silver: ​Tony Martin’s SIZZLETOWN​ (pots n pans productions)

● Bronze: ​Dragon Friends​ (Dragon Friends Podcasting) Best Current Affairs Podcast supported by Spotify for Podcasters

● Winner: ​Background Briefing​ (​The Background Briefing Team for ​Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

​Background Briefing​ (​The Background Briefing Team for ​Australian Broadcasting Corporation) ● Silver: ​Full Story​ (The Guardian)

● Bronze: ​7AM​ (Schwartz Media) Best Documentary Podcast supported by PodcastOne Australia

● Winner: ​BIRDS EYE VIEW​ (StoryProjects with women in Darwin Correctional Centre)

​BIRDS EYE VIEW​ (StoryProjects with women in Darwin Correctional Centre) ● Silver: ​Inside the Big Day Out​ (​Double J​)

● Bronze: ​Full Story​ (The Guardian) Best Entertainment Podcast supported by Podfollow

● Winner: ​Just The Gist​ (R​ osie Waterland & Jacob Stanley​)

​Just The Gist​ (R​ osie Waterland & Jacob Stanley​) ● Silver: ​The Wellness Collective​ (​Natalie Kringoudis and Cecelia Ramsdale​)

● Bronze: ​Matt & Alex – All Day Breakfast​ (​Matt & Alex – All Day Breakfast for ​PodcastOne Australia) Best Family Podcast

● Winner: ​Squiz Kids​ (The Squiz)

​Squiz Kids​ (The Squiz) ● Silver: ​Busy Bodies with Mr Snot Bottom​ (​Mr Snot Bottom for Kinderling Kids Radio​)

● Bronze: ​Little Yarns​ (ABC Kids listen) Best Fiction Podcast

● Winner: ​Destination: Earth​ (Patrick McGinley)

​Destination: Earth​ (Patrick McGinley) ● Silver: ​Six Cold Feet​ (​J.M. Donellan, D​ ead Eric Productions)

● Bronze: ​Nocturnal Transmissions​ (Kristin Holland) Best Indigenous Podcast supported by SoundCartel

● Winner: ​Little Yarns​ (ABC)

● Silver: ​Search Engine Sex​ (Spotify)

● Bronze: ​My Mum Is A Pornstar​ (Miss Honey Analverkehr & Maz) Best Interview

● Winner: ​In My Country​ (​Pia Perversi-Burchall & Adam Wood for That’s Not Canon Productions​)

​In My Country​ (​Pia Perversi-Burchall & Adam Wood for That’s Not Canon Productions​) ● SIlver: ​Shoes Off: Diana Nguyen​ (Jay Ooi)

● Bronze: ​Genocide Apology​ ​Brett de Hoedt for Podcasts of Justice) Best Radio Podcast supported by Omny Studio by Triton by Triton Digital

● Winner: ​Take 5​ (​Double J Radio)​

​Take 5​ (​Double J Radio)​ ● Silver: ​Studio 1​ (​Matthew Layton for Vision Australia Radio​)

● Bronze: ​Background Briefing​ (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) Best Sex & Relationship Podcast supported by Piccolo Podcasts

● Winner: ​Search Engine Sex​ (​Rowdie Walden)​

​Search Engine Sex​ (​Rowdie Walden)​ ● Silver: ​Love Etc​. (Shameless Media)

● Bronze: ​My Mum Is A Pornstar​ (Miss Honey Analverkehr & Maz) Smartest Podcast

● Gold: ​She’s on the Money​ ​(Victoria Devine & iHeartPodcast Network Australia)

​She’s on the Money​ ​(Victoria Devine & iHeartPodcast Network Australia) ● Silver: ​Ask the Specialist: Larrakia, Tiwi and Yolngu stories to inspire better healthcare (​Vicki Kerrigan, Stuart Yiwarr McGrath, Rarrtjiwuy Melanie Herdman, Bilawara Lee and Pirrawayingi Puruntatameri for Menzies School of Health Research​)

● Bronze: ​Science Vs​ (​Kaitlyn Sawrey & Wendy Zukerman for Gimlet Media​) Best Sports Podcast supported by Whooshkaa

● Winner: ​Ordineroli Speaking​ ​(Neroli Meadows & iHeartPodcast Network Australia)

​Ordineroli Speaking​ ​(Neroli Meadows & iHeartPodcast Network Australia) ● Silver: ​The 19th Tee Podcast ​(Nathan Drudi & Kieran Marsh)

● Bronze: ​Dyl and Friends​ (Dylan Buckley) Best True Crime Podcast supported by Whooshkaa

● Winner: ​Unravel True Crime: Snowball​ (ABC Audio Studios)

​Unravel True Crime: Snowball​ (ABC Audio Studios) ● Silver: ​The Lighthouse​ (​The Australian​)

● Bronze: ​Nut Jobs: Cracking California’s Strangest $10 Million Dollar Heist​ (​Marc Fennell for ​Audible) Best Wellbeing Podcast

● Winner: ​Curveball – The Club you didn’t want to be part of.​ (Beth Armstrong – Curveball Media/Luke Mynott – Unison Sound)

​Curveball – The Club you didn’t want to be part of.​ (Beth Armstrong – Curveball Media/Luke Mynott – Unison Sound) ● Silver: ​Young Blood – Men’s Health Matters​ (Callum MacPherson)

● Bronze: ​Healthy-ish​ (B​ ODY + Soul, ​News Corp Australia) Best Network or Publisher supported by Omny Studio by Triton Digital

● Winner: ​Australian Broadcasting Corporation

​Australian Broadcasting Corporation ● Silver: PodcastOne Australia

● Bronze: The Squiz

About the Australian Podcast Awards: ​The Australian Podcast Awards is an annual celebration of the quality and breadth of Australian podcast content. Entries are self-nominated, and over 20 categories are judged by a panel of experts selected from across the podcast industry, alongside a public vote – the Listeners’ Choice. Entries come from independent podcasters, broadcasters, the business community and well as students and non-profit organisations.



You can watch the ceremony here