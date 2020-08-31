in NEWS

Blackboard is a Must-Know Enterprise Learning Management System

working on laptops

Blackboard is a well-established learning management system used by many prestigious educational institutions and large companies around the world.

A learning management system (LMS) is a specialised content management system (CMS). It has some additional some added functionality like being able to enrol students into individual courses, marking assignments and facilitating the learning pathway.

Instructors can use in-built tools to:

  • Communicating with students via emails and announcements
  • Creating and managing discussion boards
  • Upload files, images and videos
  • Update the course calendar
  • Creating online tests, surveys and polls
  • View analytics

Blackboard provides engaging and user-friendly content for students who are studying from home, the library or a cafe. It’s perfect for students who are working part-time or casually. The system caters for all learning styles and plays a vital part in lifelong learning.

Companies can customize and brand their version of Blackboard to make it unique and interesting. The system allows you to create a uniform look and feel across all of your courses. You don’t need to download plugins as the learning management system (LMS) is centrally administered and maintained.

Blackboard is an awesome Learning Management System. You may like to consider shortlisting Blackboard for your large company, organization, or government’s lifelong educational needs.

About Blackboard

Blackboard is a leading EdTech company serving higher education, K-12, business and government clients around the world. We connect a deep understanding of education with the power of technology to continuously push the boundaries of learning. https://www.blackboard.com/en-apac

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Avatar

Written by Emma Crameri

I am a Brisbane-based freelance technical reviewer and writer. I have experience working in ICT, online education and digital marketing. I can turn your ideas into engaging and shareable online content. I'm an early adopter with both Android and Apple devices. I'm also the Editor of the Brisbanista website.

