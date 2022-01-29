B&O PLAY Guide For Music Lovers

B&O PLAY Guide For Music Lovers

Women Love Tech
on January 30, 2022

If you love music then check out the B&O PLAY range of speakers, earphones and headphones

You can’t go past them for the ultimate combination of style and functionality, and variety of sound experiences.

Speakers:Beoplay P2 (AUD RRP $290)

Beoplay P2 is a truly personal and fully portable Bluetooth speaker with rich, full bodied sound. Designed so you can enhance your personal audio experience wherever you go, P2 can slip easily into a bag or pocket.

Available in six different colours, you can shake or tap the speakers to access smart features via Beoplay App and enjoy up to 10 hours of Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound on one battery charge.

Earphones: Beoplay E8 (AUD RRP $500)

Beoplay E8 is B&O PLAY’s first truly wireless earphones. E8 present simplicity and style while delivering industry-leading sound, a seamless listening experience on the move and a sophisticated design in premium material and with touch interface. Coming in two different colours, the earphones have up to 4 hours of playtime on one charge with an additional 8 hours from the case.

Discover The Bang & Olufsen New Headphones Beoplay H
Discover music with Bang & Olufsen

Headphones: Beoplay H9 3rd Gen (AUD RRP $500)

The prize piece of the B&O PLAY headphone collection, Beoplay H9 is the height of luxurious listening. You can move freely with wireless, Active Noise Cancelling, over-ear headphones that give you pure music without the noise. Features Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound, intuitive touch interface, exchangeable battery and luxurious materials such as anodised aluminium and natural, genuine leather for strength and comfort.

Women Love Tech
By Women Love Tech

Women Love Tech is an award-winning lifestyle technology site. Discover the best smartphones, latest apps, cool gadgets, social media, emerging tech and news. Be inspired by our regular profiles of women in tech as we continue with our mission to promote women in STEM and to make technology easy and fun!

View more

