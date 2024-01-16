    Britney Spears Does Snapchat

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 17 January 2024
    Britney Spears Dancing

    Putting aside the fact that Britney Spears’ 25-year anniversary of “Baby One More Time” makes us feel like a dinosaur, there is so much to love about the quarter-of-a-century celebration. As well as the opportunity to throwback to simpler times, this month the original Princess of Pop is teaming up with the popular social media platform to mark the milestone. The Britney Spears and Snapchat collaboration that we didn’t know we needed has four fun Women Love Tech-approved features!

    Raid Britney’s Wardrobe

    Snapchatters can virtually try on a celebratory Spears letterman-style jacket. And purchase it on the spot, with the new Snapchat Merch Try On Lens. As a nod to the iconic “Baby One More Time” music video, the jacket is designed in pink and white with Brit’s surname scrawled across the chest, so you can channel your inner schoolgirl. This will give fans get a unique chance to merge nostalgia with modern technology by virtually trying on a piece of Britney’s iconic style.

    Britney Spears Snapchat
    Britney Spears celebrates her 25th anniversary of “Baby One More Time”

    Do a Britney Dance

    Not a dancer? Not a problem! A new feature, called the Shimy Lens allows Snapchatters to recreate the famous shoulder shake from the “Baby One More Time” music video. No choreography experience required. This feature provides users with an interactive and entertaining way to embody the iconic dance moves from Britney’s early career. As they shimmy, Snapchatters can share the fun with friends, creating a shared experience around the legendary pop culture moment.

    Sound Bites … Britney Style

    Snapchatters can add their favourite songs and remixes from the “Baby One More Time” album to their Snaps. Then share with friends, and post to their Story and on Spotlight! Simply tap the music note icon on the Snapchat Camera. This feature allows users to infuse their multimedia content with the timeless sounds of Britney Spears. Whether reliving classic hits or exploring remixes, Snapchatters can personalise their content with the music that defined an era.

    Behind The Scenes with Britney

    Finally, fans can follow Britney Spears on Snapchat to see BTS footage from the “Baby One More Time” music video. As well as performances over the years. This exclusive content offers fans a glimpse into the making of one of the most iconic music videos in pop history. It adds a layer of intimacy allowing followers to witness the creative process and evolution of Britney’s career.

    
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

    

