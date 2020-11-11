Van Life Just Got Easier With The Share Platform Camptoo

Did you know that 30% of all trips in regional Australia involves a caravan or camping?

With much of our travelling opportunity limited thanks to COVID, it’s not surprising to learn that camping and caravan holidays are on the rise. In fact, it’s the perfect time to hit the roads and discover our own back yard.

This is where Camptoo, the global recreational vehicle sharing service online booking platform, comes in handy. And the good news is that it is expanding its operations here to fill the demand and make van life more accessible than ever before.

Founded in The Netherlands in 2014, Camptoo provides something to suit all users from solo travellers, gap-yearers, career breakers, families and couples.

You can find fully kitted out motorhomes or quirky converted VW campervans via the sharing economy rental platform. In all, Camptoo, offers over 4,000 campervans, caravans and motorhomes to rent directly from vehicle owners.

It also means savvy Van owners can make money from their treasured vehicle and be enjoyed instead of merely sitting idle for most of the year.

“We are excited to see Australian’s embracing the Camptoo lifestyle, as we know how truly passionate Australians are about their travel outdoors. In a time when there is a restriction on international travel, now is the perfect time to explore the beauty of Australia.” Carla Dichiera, Director of Camptoo Australia

How does Camptoo work?

Owners list their vehicle on the Camptoo website along with important information such as location, number of seats, beds, availability and whether the vehicle can be dropped off or needs to be collected etc. Here they can receive enquiries and booking requests from travellers interested in renting out their vehicle. All vehicles are comprehensively insured to allow both owner and renter a carefree holiday, with Camptoo providing all the necessary paperwork and checklists. Once an owner confirms a booking, they are on hand to take the traveller through a full handover of the vehicle.

The review criteria for both owner and renter include rating overall customer experience, host, value for money, cleanliness and facilities.

Visit: www.camptoo.com.au