    Can Micro-Credentials Bridge The Gender Gap?

    Alice Duthie
    on 9 November 2023

    Anshu Arora, Director Customer Success & Growth at RMIT Online, discusses why micro-credentials offer a promising solution to address the gender gap – both with respect to feeling valued in the workplace and receiving adequate remuneration.

    In the pursuit of workplace equality, one would expect the doors of opportunity to be wide open for all employees. However, the stark reality is that despite significant efforts to level the playing field, female employees still find themselves navigating a labyrinth of gender-based disparities.

    A recent survey conducted by RMIT Online found women are less likely to feel recognised for their contributions at work (65% versus 70% for men). And for women dissatisfied with their roles, not feeling valued was the top cited reason (69%), followed by inadequate salary (48%).

    And while the Government’s Workplace Gender Equality Amendment will go some way towards providing greater insights on an employer’s commitment to ensuring the contributions of all employees are equally valued and rewarded, the bill currently only accounts for large employers with 500 or more employees.

    It is beyond time for all Australian workplaces to prioritise gender equality and get serious about change.

    micro-credentials
    Anshu Arora, Director Customer Success & Growth at RMIT Online

    Not feeling valued

    Women, in particular, disproportionately experience career interruptions, re-entry to work challenges, and hurdles to career progression.

    Born from the pandemic, the switch to working from home offered a welcome reprieve for the multitude of women who have been pushing for greater flexibility. Yet while this has changed office culture, many leaders are still in favour of a regression back to the more ‘traditional’ working norm.

    Often, these individuals are stuck in conservative ways of judging workers’ performance on presenteeism and not productivity.

    Something needs to change.

    Inadequate salaries

    Whilst women currently represent 60.4% of university graduates, they are underrepresented in key decision-making roles across almost all industries in the Australian workforce – comprising only 32.5% of key management positions and just 19.4% of CEOs.

    If women are already receiving a lower reward for investing in their education, how can we bridge the gap to ensure they are not only equipped with the skills and knowledge, but also receive equitable compensation for their efforts?

    Organisations need to implement transparent and fair pay structures based on skills, experience and performance. But this journey is about more than just equal pay.

    Why the focus on micro-credentials?

    Micro-credential courses are a powerful tool to enhance employees’ skills and remain competitive in their fields and, therefore, offer a promising solution to address the gender gap – both with respect to feeling valued in the workplace and receiving adequate remuneration.

    Micro-credentials are targeted and can be completed more rapidly, meaning employees can acquire new skills, deepen their expertise in specific areas, or validate already acquired skills without committing to lengthy, traditional degree programs.

    Investing in training programs, such as micro-credentials, demonstrates the organisations commitment to an individual’s professional development and can empower women to pursue career growth, mitigating some of the challenges posed by rigid work schedules and life demands. 

    But the success of these solutions hinges on access being granted for female employees. Granting access to these courses and investing in the professional development of female employees, can ensure workers have the skills and knowledge required to ascend to leadership positions.

    For businesses, microcredentials offer cost-effective scalability, which is an attractive and accessible option for businesses looking to meet the changing needs of the market.

    micro-credentials

    This is just one step

    For employers to create lasting change, they must adopt a multi-faceted approach: flexible work arrangements, investing in the upskilling of female employees and actively promoting women in leadership positions.

    By packaging these courses up as part of an organisation’s benefits package, it sends a clear message of a commitment to gender equality and workforce development.

    This type of investment is not just a moral imperative, but a strategic advantage that can drive innovation, enhance decision-making and foster a more inclusive and equitable workplace.

    Alice Duthie
    By Alice Duthie

    Alice is a writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems. Alice loves to cover all things tech-related, from reporting on the latest devices and apps on the market, to sharing inspirational stories about women working in STEM careers.

