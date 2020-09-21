Can You Guess The Most Popular Music Video Franchise Of All Time?

If you came up with Just Dance take a bow. It is winner when it comes to the most popular music video franchise of all time, with over 70 million units sold.

Ditch the expensive DJs and spending hours on getting ready to go out for a night on the town. You don’t have to worry about avoiding drunk douch bags on the dancefloor or lining up to catch an Uber home. Just Dance is the perfect solution to having a stress-free party at home.

Kick-off your shoes and settle into wine o’clock or a mocktail. Gather your friends and family together to have a bit of giggle and dance around your living room. (Dance costumes are optional). Let’s not take life too seriously…..

The new season of Just Dance has 40 tracks to enjoy. This season is inspired by Broadway and musicals. Think glitz and glamour for some classic songs – you are sure to know the lyrics.

The latest songs for Just Dance 2021 (released 12 November 2020) include:

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“Without Me” by Eminem

“Till The World Ends” by The Girly Team

“The Weekend” by Michael Gray

“Samba de Janeiro” by Ultraclub 90

“Runaway (U & I)” by Galantis

“Bailando” by Paradisio Ft. Dj Patrick Samoy

“Dibby Dibby Sound” by DJ Fresh & Jay Fay Ft. Ms Dynamite

“Boy, You Can Keep It” by Alex Newell

Just Dance Unlimited

If you would like the full range of dance songs, you might like to get a Just Dance Unlimited monthly subscription. This will give you access to over 550 songs.

Just Dance is the ideal game for anyone who has kids learning jazz ballet or dance. It’s also suitable for adults who aren’t brave enough to go to a karaoke bar.

I can’t wait for the weekend to begin, the cocktails to flow and the dance party to get started. Just Dance is a fun way to connect with friends, share and stay active.

For the latest information on Just Dance 2021, Just Dance 2020 or Just Dance Unlimited, please visit justdancegame.com. Follow Just Dance on Twitter @justdancegame and use the hashtag #JustDance2021.

About Just Dance

Just Dance is available on the Nintendo Switch™ system, Wii, PlayStation®4, the Xbox One family of devices and Stadia. Each copy includes a free one-month trial of Just Dance Unlimited, which automatically updates to include the latest content. Just Dance Unlimited allows owners to access more than 500 songs and additional new content implemented all year long, including four massive updates dedicated to specific themes to celebrate iconic moments throughout the year.

About Just Dance Controller App

Available on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 and the Xbox One family of devices, the free Just Dance Controller App makes the game more accessible for current-gen owners with its phone scoring technology that allows players to dance without any additional accessories like cameras. It is available for free on iOS and Android.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019–20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoftgroup.com.

