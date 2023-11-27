    Chat GPT News: Why Open AI Hired (and Fired) Three CEOs in One Week!

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 27 November 2023
    Chat GPT news 2

    A lot can happen in one week. (Just ask anyone who’s managed to commit to a daily workout for seven days straight, how good they feel!). And the world of tech is no exception, with the latest Chat GPT news delivering a whole lot less about Artificial Intelligence and so much more about real-deal HR goss! Here’s how it played out … 

    Sayonara Sam Altman

    It all started on November 17, when OpenAI (owners of ChatGPT) shocked the tech industry and announced the departure of Sam Altman as its CEO. Altman, a prominent figure in the tech world, had been at the helm of the business since 2019, guiding it through crucial developments and partnerships. The decision to part ways with Altman left many speculating about the reasons behind this sudden and unexpected move. Considering submitting your CV…? Unfortunately someone beat you to it!  

    Make Mira Murati feel welcome

    In a surprising twist, OpenAI then promptly appointed its Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati, as the interim CEO. Murati, known for her contributions to the field of AI and her role in shaping OpenAI’s technical strategy, seemed like a natural choice to fill the leadership vacuum. The move suggested that the organisation was looking for a steady hand from within its ranks to navigate the uncertain waters.

    Enter left of stage: Emmett Shear

    However, the saga didn’t end there. Shortly after Murati assumed the role of interim CEO, OpenAI made another unexpected announcement – the appointment of Emmett Shear, former CEO of Twitch, as the new head honcho. Shear’s experience in leading a prominent platform like Twitch brought hopes of a fresh perspective and strategic direction to OpenAI.

    Return of the Sam

    Just when industry observers were trying to make sense of the leadership shuffle, OpenAI dropped a plot twist – Sam Altman was making a triumphant return as the CEO. The decision to rehire Altman raised eyebrows and prompted questions about the rationale behind the initial separation.

    In an official statement, OpenAI cited the need for a change in leadership style and strategic direction as the primary reasons for Altman’s initial departure. The brief interlude with Murati and Shear provided the organisation with valuable insights, leading them to conclude that Altman’s visionary leadership was irreplaceable.

    Is this final deal done and dusted? Well, we put the question to ChatGPT who simply said: “Watch this space…” 

    Tags
    N/A
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

    View more

    trends News

    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023
    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023

    Related News

    Dr Cathy Foley news
    Here’s What Dr Cathy Foley, Misha Schuber And Kate Pounder Said About The $393 Million Industry Growth Program
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 November 2023
    Cyber Monday Tech Deals 2023 news
    The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals You Can Score Today
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 27 November 2023
    Black Friday facts 2023 news
    Five Super Interesting Black Friday Facts we Just Had to Share
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 27 November 2023
    Losing Lena - Why Removing One Image Will End Tech's Original Sin news
    Losing Lena – Why Removing One Image Will End Tech’s Original Sin
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 25 November 2023
    Vinay Samuel, CEO and founder of Zetaris Data trends 2024 news
    Eight Data Trends That Will Have Their Moment in 2024
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 21 November 2023
    news
    Winners Of The Accelerating Women Category Announced For The 2024 Telstra Best of Business Awards
    Alice Duthie
    on 9 November 2023

    More WLT News