Constantly Short On Digital Storage? Check Out These Solutions From Western Digital.

Constantly finding yourself short on storage? Well, take a look at these Internal Drives and Portable Drives from Western Digital. Whether you’re a content creator, or just need large amounts of storage for your field of work, there is something for everyone in this list.
Internal Storage Drive: WD Blue SN750 NVMe SSD
Designed specifically for content creators to remove lag and back up their photos, videos, and other personal files.
Key features:
- Up to 3,500MB/s read speeds so your system can run up to 5x faster than Western Digital’s best SATA SSDs
- Pack a lot of performance into your small-form factor PC with a single-sided M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD
- Western Digital SSD Dashboard which helps you monitor your drive’s health, available space, temperature and more
- Back up your photos, videos, and other personal files with included Acronis True Image for Western Digital software
Portable Drive: My Passport SSD
Save, access and protect content quickly and easily.
Key features:
- Read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s, and capacities of up to 4TB so you can access your digital world anytime, anywhere
- Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption and simple backup
- Included backup software makes it easy to enable simple backup of high-capacity files to your drive or cloud service account
- Bold, metal design that is shock, vibration and drop resistant up to 2m
- No setup required, meaning it is ready to use right out of the box and compatible with PC and Mac
Internal Storage Drive: WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD
Designed to tackle extreme workloads in high-intensity NAS environments.
Key features:
- The fast-caching power of the WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD delivers robust system responsiveness and exceptional I/O performance compared to Western Digital’s SATA SSDs
- Tackles 24/7 NAS workload environments with reliability and endurance of up to 5100 TBW (4TB model)
- Tames your SMB’s toughest projects, from virtualisation to collaborative editing to intensive database storage with efficient caching
- Purpose-built and tested to be compatible with many of today’s most popular NAS systems for maximum flexibility to optimize your workflow