Constantly Short On Digital Storage? Check Out These Solutions From Western Digital.

Constantly finding yourself short on storage? Well, take a look at these Internal Drives and Portable Drives from Western Digital. Whether you’re a content creator, or just need large amounts of storage for your field of work, there is something for everyone in this list.

Internal Storage Drive: WD Blue SN750 NVMe SSD

Designed specifically for content creators to remove lag and back up their photos, videos, and other personal files.

Key features:

Up to 3,500MB/s read speeds so your system can run up to 5x faster than Western Digital’s best SATA SSDs

Pack a lot of performance into your small-form factor PC with a single-sided M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD

Western Digital SSD Dashboard which helps you monitor your drive’s health, available space, temperature and more

Back up your photos, videos, and other personal files with included Acronis True Image for Western Digital software

Portable Drive: My Passport SSD

Save, access and protect content quickly and easily.

Key features:

Read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s, and capacities of up to 4TB so you can access your digital world anytime, anywhere

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption and simple backup

Included backup software makes it easy to enable simple backup of high-capacity files to your drive or cloud service account

Bold, metal design that is shock, vibration and drop resistant up to 2m

No setup required, meaning it is ready to use right out of the box and compatible with PC and Mac

Internal Storage Drive: WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD

Designed to tackle extreme workloads in high-intensity NAS environments.

Key features: