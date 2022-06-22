Constantly Short On Digital Storage? Check Out These Solutions From Western Digital.

Alice Duthie
on June 22, 2022
Financial planning Startup Stock Photos at Pexels

Constantly finding yourself short on storage? Well, take a look at these Internal Drives and Portable Drives from Western Digital. Whether you’re a content creator, or just need large amounts of storage for your field of work, there is something for everyone in this list.

Internal Storage Drive: WD Blue SN750 NVMe SSD

storage

Designed specifically for content creators to remove lag and back up their photos, videos, and other personal files.

Key features:

  • Up to 3,500MB/s read speeds so your system can run up to 5x faster than Western Digital’s best SATA SSDs 
  • Pack a lot of performance into your small-form factor PC with a single-sided M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD
  • Western Digital SSD Dashboard which helps you monitor your drive’s health, available space, temperature and more
  • Back up your photos, videos, and other personal files with included Acronis True Image for Western Digital software

Portable Drive: My Passport SSD

storage

Save, access and protect content quickly and easily.

Key features:

  • Read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s, and capacities of up to 4TB so you can access your digital world anytime, anywhere
  • Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption and simple backup
  • Included backup software makes it easy to enable simple backup of high-capacity files to your drive or cloud service account
  • Bold, metal design that is shock, vibration and drop resistant up to 2m
  • No setup required, meaning it is ready to use right out of the box and compatible with PC and Mac

Internal Storage Drive: WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD

storage

Designed to tackle extreme workloads in high-intensity NAS environments.

Key features:

  • The fast-caching power of the WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD delivers robust system responsiveness and exceptional I/O performance compared to Western Digital’s SATA SSDs
  • Tackles 24/7 NAS workload environments with reliability and endurance of up to 5100 TBW (4TB model)
  • Tames your SMB’s toughest projects, from virtualisation to collaborative editing to intensive database storage with efficient caching
  • Purpose-built and tested to be compatible with many of today’s most popular NAS systems for maximum flexibility to optimize your workflow
