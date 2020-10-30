Customisation Is The New Black: Made4Me’s Latest Range Of Accessories

You only need to look in a shopping mall to see this. We all want it with our special playlists, our smart phone apps and yet we are often limited by what is available in the shops. Many brands play placebo to this growing trend allowing you to add a monogram here or there.

For experienced retail buyers Lisa Sweeney & Lisa Patterson they wanted an opportunity to “groove up” traditionally plain business accessories, like the laptop pouch. For years they have been disciplined to reduce the options, “keep those ranges tight so we can build the profit”. With their new Made4Me, leather bags & pouches range, they are turning traditional philosophies on their head.







Inspired by their love of creating they wanted to bring that joy to consumers, to “let out their inner buyer”. With over 2500 options customers are bound to create something unique & nothing is produced before you create it. It’s like the Shoes of Prey concept without the worry of whether they fit or not. The shapes are all known; like laptop pouches, A4 or A5 Notebook holders, phone purses etc. As a client you can take your time creating the styles will be stored for you for a couple of weeks whilst you play.

The tech behind the shopping experience was a real challenge because all customization was being done through 3D imagery. “With beautiful jewel toned leathers, hammered gold, snakeskin & a range of cowhides we felt the wow factor was in the beauty of the fabrics”, says Lisa Patterson. They embarked on a 12-month program to build the tech they wanted utilizing beautiful photos so you can clearly see the fabrics, trims etc. It was a learning curve they both admit but worth it.

It is a shopping experience. “We are encouraging our clients to live dangerously add a pop colored zips, contrast fabric straps or tassels” says co-founder Lisa Sweeney. Customization & personalization are a great way to express your feelings for someone else. With Made4Me you do have a gift card option but if you know the person well there is nothing nicer than the thoughtful gift.

The range is designed for all businesspeople, men & women, a Made4Me travel wallet will be a great gift for the “man who has everything”. The Lisa’s are gearing up for Christmas and corporate gift giving with their ability to add corporate logos on small orders.

Be inspired by their favorite quote from fashion icon, Coco Chanel,

In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different”

Prices start at $89 and with all the bells & whistles end at $229. Products do take 4 weeks from point of order to be delivered. Check out the range at www.made4me.com.au