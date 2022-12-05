Dolly Joins TikTok

on December 5, 2022
dolly parton

Exciting news just in – the celebrated country singer Dolly Parton joins TikTok!

Announcing her new move, the Queen of Country put it simply. “Hey guys, it’s Dolly Parton and I’ve officially joined TikTok,” she said with her beaming smile.

 Dolly Parton has joined TikTok! 🎵

In just nine hours she has already racked up 280k+ followers, and counting!

See Dolly’s first video here, which is a compilation of Dolly’s most iconic moments over the years soundtracked by her smash hit ‘9 to 5’, with Dolly writing “I have arrived!” in the caption.

This news follows hot on the heels of the recent release of the fabulous musical comedy Seriously Red – produced by Australia’s Dollhouse Productions. The film shares the story of a vivacious redhead who sets out to become a professional Dolly Parton impersonator – only to discover she has big cups to fill. 

Pour yourself a cup of ambition and watch it now!

