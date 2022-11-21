Dr Pip Karoly Receives Prime Minister’s Prize for Science

Dr Pip Karoly has received a prestigious Prime Minister’s Prize for Science as a New Innovator. She was recognised for her breakthrough methods for forecasting epileptic seizure risk and development of a life-changing mobile app for people living with epilepsy, enabling them to monitor and manage seizure risks.

Dr Karoly is a senior research fellow with a degree in biomedical engineering, and holds a fascination with long-term rhythms of brain activity and its relationship to our health.

She is currently piloting a world-first mobile and wearable app to help people with epilepsy track their unique “seizure cycles” and forecast their chance of having a seizure.

Last year, she was named as one of five recipients of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Award.

(Left to right) L’Oreal-UNESCO Fellow Mahdokht Shaibani, L’Oreal CEO Rodrigo Pizarro, the Hon Linda Dessau, Governor of Victoria, and Seer’s Dr Pip Karoly.

Other women honoured at the annual awards was Dr Adele Morrison who was awarded the Malcolm McIntosh Prize for Physical Scientist of the Year. This was for her research into the complex system of ocean circulation and its impact on rising sea levels and climate, with a focus on Antarctica.

Leading Australian oceanographer Professor Trevor McDougall received the $250,000 Prime Minister’s Prize for Science, for his pioneering work in understanding the ocean’s role in regulating climate.

Professor McDougall is a leading global authority on oceanography and ocean thermodynamics.

Two teams received the $250,000 Prime Minister’s Prize for Innovation in 2022.

The SpeeDx Team at the National Innovation Centre, comprising Dr Elisa Mokany and Adjunct Professor Alison Todd, was awarded the Prime Minister’s Prize for Innovation in recognition of their outstanding contribution to public health. Their invention of highly advanced molecular diagnostic tests are now distributed worldwide.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “Tackling climate change is one of the great scientific challenges of our era and understanding our oceans is absolutely critical.

“Over the last 23 years, these Prizes have recognised extraordinary Australians whose scientific research and innovation has broken new ground.

“Our prize recipients demonstrate why science is key to Australia’s future.

“On behalf of all Australians, I want to congratulate every recipient for their dedication to tackling the challenges of today to pave the way for a better tomorrow.”

Prime Minister’s Prizes for Science

The Prime Minister’s Prizes for Science are Australia’s most prestigious awards for outstanding achievements in scientific research, research-based innovation and excellence in science, mathematics or technology teaching.

The achievements of 2022 prize recipients can be viewed below:

www.industry.gov.au/pmprizes.