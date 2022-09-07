Dr. Ryan Neinstein’s Top 6 Book and Podcast Recommendations

Harry Truman once said, “Not all readers are leaders, but all leaders are readers.” Books have the power to not only give you specific knowledge about any particular field of your interest but, most importantly, help you discover yourself. ‘Learning more about selves is so important, in fact, Aristotle so eloquently summed it up in his teaching: “Knowing thyself is the beginning of wisdom,” said Dr. Ryan Neinstein, a renowned plastic surgeon working in New York City.

Books and podcasts have been an indispensable tool throughout Dr. Neinstein’s career. According to him, some of them deeply changed the ways in which he saw both himself and the world surrounding him, helping him become the successful entrepreneur he is today.

This is why Dr. Neinstein decided to share a list of some of his favorite books and podcasts discussing topics ranging from self-development to ego, and entrepreneurship.

Ryan Holiday- Ego is the Enemy

Ego is the Enemy by Ryan Holiday

Ego Is The Enemy by Ryan Holiday claims that while we often see the outside world as the main impediment to a successful life, our biggest enemy lies within ourselves.

Ryan Holiday believes that our ego can have a negative effect on our personal development, making us focus solely on outside recognition rather than our higher goals. Our ego constantly holds us back from the fear of failing, it makes us ignore other people’s opinions whenever they differ from ours, and it magnifies each blow, making recovery difficult.

Ryan Holiday’s book will give you a number of examples drawn from literature, history, and philosophy, showing you the lives of the many who managed to control their ego and achieved success. “Whatever you are going through, someone has been there before and a lot of insight into how to best handle your current predicament can be found in these pages,” said Dr. Neinstein.

Tim Grover – Relentless

Relentless by Tim Grover

Written by the legendary trainer, Tim Grover, Relentless will teach you the secrets that led athletes such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Dwyane Wade to success.

Tim Grover will show you what it takes to be relentless by conquering your emotions and learning to trust your instinct. “Tim shares his experience coaching the world’s top CEOs and athletes and the common traits that separate the overachievers from the pretenders,” said Dr. Neinstein.

Dr. Nate Zinsser – The Confident Mind: A Battle-Tested Guide to Unshakable Performance

The Confident Mind by Dr. Nate Zinsser

The Confident Mind by Dr. Nate Zinsser is the ultimate guide to confidence. Throughout his career, Dr. Zinsser has mentored the U.S. Military Academy’s cadets, professional ballerinas, and Olympic medalists, realizing that self-esteem is the most important skill when it comes to success.

The Confident Mind will teach you how to master self-confidence, guiding you step by step in a journey that will help you understand, build, and use this skill in your favor. “Dr. Zinsser helps shape your confident mindset and gives real tactical strategies for how to prepare, perform, and recalibrate when things out of your control impact outcomes,” said Dr. Neinstein.

The Go-Giver Podcast

The Go-Giver Podcast by Bob Burg

Hosted by Bob Burg, The Go-Giver Podcast teaches people how to live a more fulfilling and profitable life by providing value to others.

This podcast discusses the Five Laws of Stratospheric Success from Bob Burg’s international bestseller, The Go-Giver. In every episode, Burg interviews top entrepreneurs, business owners, and thought leaders to present its audience with different perspectives on how to lead a successful life.

The LEADx Show

The LEADx Show by Kevin Kruse

With host Kevin Kruse, the LEADx Show is the perfect podcast for those who want to reach their full potential but feel like they don’t have enough time to do so.

In this podcast, Kevin Kruse, a New York Times bestselling author and Inc. 500 entrepreneur, interviews the world’s top leadership experts and business executives, sharing the secrets of their success in just a few minutes per day. Every episode ends with a small challenge for the audience that will help you bring a meaningful improvement to your life.

Youpreneur

Youpreneur by Chris Ducker

The podcast, Youpreneur, will teach you everything there is to know about developing your personal brand in the 21st century.

Best-selling author and three 7-figure business owner Chris Ducker will guide you through the basics of entrepreneurship from learning to delegate to launching successful online products and developing your unique voice.

Meet Dr. Ryan Neinstein

Dr. Ryan Neinstein is board certified plastic surgeon and founder of Neinstein Plastic Surgery. With his profession, Dr. Neinstein empowers women all over the US by making them feel comfortable in their own skin. Dr. Neinstein is also a Master’s Class Instructor for the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery on Liposuction and serves on the safety committee for the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.