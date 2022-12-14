Equality In Entrepreneurship: How Do We Achieve Gender Parity

Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 15, 2022
gender parity

Report by Entrepreneurs’ Organization in Australia.

Although more than half (66%) of new businesses in Australia in the past decade have been started by women (Xero Boss Insights 2020), nearly half of women surveyed by the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman’s Office (ASBFEO) identified access to capital as a central barrier to growth.

Historically a male-dominated space, entrepreneurship is changing, though significant barriers to entry and growth remain.

Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) – one of the world’s largest peer-run not-for-profit entrepreneur communities with 16,000+ members globally, have locally (in Australia) introduced Women-of-EO, a network for its women members to find support in addition to being a gender diverse organisation.

Women of EO weigh in on what it would take to achieve gender parity in entrepreneurship:

EDUCATION AND PEER SUPPORT

‘You can’t be what you can’t see’ says Annika Launay Entrepreneurs’ Organization QLD member and Co-Founder and Creative Director – Franc.World.

Gender parity
Women of EO member and Parity Consulting founder Victoria Butt

“There is still a lack of female representation across many industries, making a number of career paths not easily understood nor readily accessible to future female generations – something my colleague and I are hoping to change with a series of books exploring future career paths in a diverse range of industries for teens. With confidence levels in girls dropping dramatically between the ages of 8-14 years, we need to increase education around entrepreneurship, leadership and success in business and remove those ingrained misconceptions that girls can’t be leaders in any field they choose.”

Co-founder and Managing Director of Luxico and EO Melbourne member Alexandra Ormerod agrees education is a key barrier throughout women’s lives. “Often women aren’t afforded the same access to skills training and support for starting a business as their male counterparts. They’re less likely to have entrepreneurial friends to learn from, or the same access to business networking opportunities as men,” says Luxico co-founder & Managing Director (and Entrepreneurs’ Organisation member) Alexandra Ormerod.

“I remember when I started out as an entrepreneur around 20 years ago, one of the most important things I did at the time was joining a startup group run by Westpac called Ruby Connection, supporting women startups. They provided free courses for women in business where you could go along for a six week period once a week and learn things like how to read a balance sheet and P&L, learning the basic financial concepts for running a business.”

“Looking back it was really forward thinking by the bank and instrumental for me and so many others for learning business basics, which we didn’t really have any other formal training in. We need more opportunities for female entrepreneurs to have mentors and support groups to help soundboard ideas and help make decisions and learn from people who have been in the same position.”

Libbie Ray, EO Board member and co-director of Connected Event Group says “surrounding myself with other incredible women and men that are succeeding in business has been the biggest leap to success for me, they say you are the combination of the 5 people you spend the most time with. So find others with the same drive as you, that live their lives without judgement and want to see you succeed and watch how things change, be that change for others also. If you are a woman (or man) who has succeeded in your entrepreneurial journey, make it your mission to seek out female business owners and inspire them, mentor them and befriend them, and next time you hear yourself saying I can’t do this… STOP.”

Women of EO member and Parity Consulting founder Victoria Butt adds “If we keep our focus on the end goal of achieving 50/50 equality in entrepreneurship, paving the way for our children and future generations of leaders, it makes sense that we provide a safe environment to build women up.”

FUNDING TO START AND CAPITAL TO GROW

Gender bias in funding opportunities echoes the gender bias we see in employment and carries the same missed opportunities for growth and success.

Globally, there are initiatives like Beyond the Billion trying to tackle this very issue – a global commitment to invest more than $1 billion in female tech founders to reverse the impacts of COVID-19 that set women back economically significantly further than men.

“Firstly, women don’t have the same level of self-funding to be able to start a business, so that’s a key barrier to entry and it really does stop them from growing,” says Alexandra.

“There’s also a lack of funding ongoing as you’re trying to scale up a business as a female; there’s less VC capital allocated to female founded businesses.”

“We need better funding access for females, not just at startup but growth phase as well, so we’re not so dependent on having to grow to a scale where VC’s are interested, but also having access to capital in smaller funding rounds, which is a real challenge at this point in time.” 

A 2020 (US) report by Harvard Business Review found women-led startups received only 2.3% of VC funding. Only 25% of women-led businesses seek funding and on average ask $35,000 less in business financing than men. Despite this, they are still usually offered much smaller loans at drastically higher interest rates.

Victoria adds “Just as women are significantly less likely to apply for a job where they meet only some of the requirements than men, women are socially conditioned to put their hand up less – something an inclusive environment can change. ‘Women of EO’ has played a huge role in providing both psychological and emotional support to both women in the group and partners of male members who are often involved in the business as well.

“Ultimately, we are moving in the right direction. In recent years there’s been a groundswell of support for female entrepreneurs, though more community and entrepreneur organisations need to not just accept, but really accommodate women. Beyond the untapped economic growth potential, raising the success of women in business is important role modelling for generations to come.”

Women Love Tech would like to thank the Entrepreneurs’ Organization in Australia for this report.

Tags
N/A
Avatar
By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly. She is also the owner and publisher of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM.

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022

Related News

Instagram Reel Talk news
Instagram Partners With ReachOut To Get Parents And Teens Talking Reel Talk
Pamela Connellan
on December 15, 2022
wordle news
Here’s What We Searched For On Google This Year
Pamela Connellan
on December 14, 2022
Apple Watch 7 news
Our Pick Of The Best Smartwatches For 2022
Pamela Connellan
on December 13, 2022
Elly Awesome Hero social media
Why Elly Awesome Is Being So Awesome On TikTok
Julius Feldmann
on December 8, 2022
Avatar Way of Water Snapchat Lens apps
There’s A New Snapchat AR Lens For Avatar: The Way of Water
Pamela Connellan
on December 7, 2022
Spotify 2022 news
Taylor Swift And Harry Styles Are Among The Top Artists & Songs On Spotify This Year
Pamela Connellan
on December 2, 2022

More WLT News