Equifax’s Roni Millard On Making Life’s Memorable Moments

Giulia Sirignani
on January 12, 2023

For some Australians, accessing finance is out of their reach which means borrowing for their first home or a car is a pipedream.

Chief Marketing Officer at Equifax, Roni Millard tells Finance Editor Gemma Acton in the latest series of Game Changers how to remedy that and make sure all Australians can live their financial best.

In her role as Chief Marketer at data, analytics and technology giant Equifax, Roni Millard is intent on explaining to Australians how reaching their financial best and accessing finance to make good of their goals is possible – for everyone.

In corporate speak, it’s called financial inclusion. In everyday speak, it’s about providing access to important information that, once understood, can place consumers in a better position to make the right decisions at different times in their lives. These life moments could be buying a car, bidding at an auction for your first – or next – home, or looking to get that first credit card.

“It’s important to have enough information to be able to navigate across the credit system and be able to understand where you fit,” explains Roni. “For example, are you a migrant, or a student, looking to get your first loan or first mortgage? Equifax can help you make the right decisions and get access to the right services and products, so that you are able to make those life moments become a reality. When you feel financially well, you’re able to navigate the system with confidence because you’ve got the right information behind you.”

Up to 2.5 million Australians currently struggle to obtain credit because they don’t have enough strong credit data on their file. Roni says Equifax is committed to remedying that which begins with understanding how credit scores work and how we can improve them.

“The credit score can range anywhere from 0 to 1200,” says Roni. “The higher the score, the more credible you are in the eyes of the credit provider and the lender. They’re looking at whether you will be a good investment for them if they lend you that finance. Your financial footprint becomes visible in your credit score and there are different behaviours that can either negatively or positively impact what you do.”

Roni’s tip: be vigilant, be on time and pay in full.

Equifax

“When taking out credit, make sure that you’re paying your repayments on time and in full. Ensure you’re limiting unsecured credit like personal loans and that you’re not taking out multiple loans from different sources. All these behaviours create your financial footprint and are the types of behaviours that indicate to a lender how they should respond to your credit asks,” says Roni

Not only is Equifax playing a role in helping people access finance for real estate, Roni says it’s also increasing transparency between building companies and consumers as they venture into some of the biggest, most important lifetime projects.

“We know that the construction industry has gone through a lot of turmoil and hurt over the last few years. Equifax is really proud to be part of iCIRT, which provides transparency and is bringing trust back into the construction industry,” says Roni.

Equifax Team

An iCIRT stamp of authority gives certainty to the consumer that a construction company is reputable, honest, and trustworthy.

“If you’re putting all your money into a property, you want to make sure that every dollar that you’ve earned over the years is actually being put into something that you’re going to be proud of. iCIRT is about providing freedom and reassurance to the consumer, so that once you’re financially included and can access the credit to buy your property, you can trust that what you’re investing in is legitimate,” says Roni

“What we do at Equifax really moves the needle and makes a difference to the lives of Australians – that’s our north star. Purposeful marketing and storytelling in a positive way is an important element of this. By making our message relatable to our audiences, I’m able to help people live their financial best, and that’s what makes me get out of bed in the morning. I feel very privileged and humbled to carry this responsibility.”

To read more about Equifax, check out:

Equifax’s Kari Mastropasqua Interview: ‘Stop Calling Data Analytics Dry’

Equifax’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer Kari Mastropasqua
Equifax’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer Kari Mastropasqua

Equifax ANZ CEO Melanie Cochrane: The Digital Leader Fighting for Financial Literacy and Inclusion

Equifax A/NZ MD Melanie Cochrane Talks About Taking Risks, Leadership And Shares Her Career Highlights

Melanie Cochrane
Melanie Cochrane, Equifax ANZ MD
Giulia Sirignani
By Giulia Sirignani

Giulia Sirignani is a Walkley-nominated journalist, director and producer with nearly 30 years’ experience working internationally in broadcast and print journalism and as a documentary director. Giulia has reported and produced for ABC, Nine Network, CNN, NBC & PBS America, CNBC, RAI (Italy) and wrote for Fairfax publications in both Australia and New Zealand as well as corporate and tourism blogs. Giulia writes and produces content for lifestyle websites TheCarousel.com and WomenLoveTech.com. She also trains politicians, corporate teams and academics in media and presentation skills, personal branding and corporate narratives. Giulia has edited books on public speaking and personal branding.

View more

trends News

woman in field trends
L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
Pamela Connellan
on December 28, 2022
trends
Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 27, 2022
TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on December 27, 2022

health News

weightloss health
Cutting Through The Fat: The Behaviours Scientifically Proven To Help You Lose More Weight
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 29, 2022
health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022

Related News

Lyka Pet Food news
Top Ten Female-Founded Australian Startups To Watch This Year
Pamela Connellan
on January 4, 2023
5 Basic Steps to Reach Your Financial Goals as a Blogger career
5 Basic Steps to Reach Your Financial Goals as a Blogger
Sophia Smith
on January 1, 2023
Allurion Weight Loss news
New AI Tech Predicts If The Allurion Weight Loss Device Will Work For You     
Pamela Connellan
on December 31, 2022
MYOB’s Sally Elson Explains How They Aim To Achieve Gender Diversity Goals technology
MYOB’s Sally Elson Explains How They Aim To Achieve Gender Diversity Goals
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 31, 2022
career
Must-Watch Movies That Promote Women In STEM
Emeric Brard
on December 28, 2022
Women Rising inspirational women
Women Rising Founder Megan Dalla-Camina Shares How She’s Empowering Women
Lucy Broadbent
on December 27, 2022

More WLT News